INDIANAPOLIS — Fremont Community Schools violated Indiana's Open Door Law by holding a closed-door meeting Aug. 19 to discuss COVID-19 policy, Indiana's public access counselor determined in a legal opinion issued Wednesday.
The opinion from Public Access Counselor Luke Britt was issued following a formal complaint filed by KPC Media Group after reporters from The Herald Republican newspaper in Angola were shut out of a meeting district administration had previously invited them to attend.
The advisory opinion carries no penalties and compels no action, but serves as a interpretation of the state's Open Door Law for disputes regarding public access.
The formal complaint stemmed from a meeting held by Fremont administrators and school board members on Thursday, Aug. 19.
That morning, Herald Republican Editor Mike Marturello received a notice from Fremont administration that the school board would be holding a closed-door executive session later that evening.
Marturello contacted Superintendent Bill Stitt to discuss the notice, as Indiana Open Door Law requires government agencies to provide at least 48 hours notice of a meeting and, in the case of executive sessions, provide an Indiana Code citation providing one of the listed exceptions allowing government boards to meet in private.
Fremont administrators said the notice had been made in error and that it was holding an "emergency" session, which is allowable under law with the caveat that such meetings much be open to the public. The Herald Republican arranged for a staff reporter to attend the meeting to listen to the discussion about possible changes in the district's COVID-19 policy following a small outbreak of new cases in its buildings.
When the reporter arrived at the meeting, she found that board members and administrators were already inside meeting and was told that the meeting was closed and she could not attend. Marturello also stopped at the school and spoke with Stitt, who denied both journalists entry to the meeting.
KPC Media Group filed a formal complaint with the public access counselor's office on Aug. 25, alleging a violation of the Open Door Law.
The complaint was received by Britt, who was appointed as the state public access counselor in August 2013 by then-Gov. Mike Pence and has served in the role since.
The Office of the Public Access Counselor serves as a steward of the state's access law concerning both Open Door Law regulating government meetings and Access to Public Records Act allowing for access to government documents.
The access counselor's office also serves as a resource for government officials, journalists and members of the general public to answer questions about access topics and also accepts, reviews and vets complaints when allegations of violations are brought forward.
In its response to Britt's office regarding the complaint, Fremont contended that it was allowed to hold an emergency closed-door session.
"The FCS Board argues that it had legitimate reason to hold an emergency executive session, and the subject matter of the meeting warranted the exclusion of the public. The Board contends that it scheduled an emergency executive session in response to the quickly rising number of positive COVID cases among students and staff along with the direct exposures suffered by those individuals. The Board argues the meeting was excepted from the usual 48-hour notice requirement because it was held to formulate and implement an action plan addressing the ongoing public health emergency," Britt summarized in his opinion.
Britt noted Fremont relied in part on a past decision from his office related to the Delaware County Election Board, in which that panel held a meeting inside the usual 48-hour window in order to address testing of voting machines for the 2020 primary election. Fremont also said it opted to hold the meeting privately because it might discuss confidential personal and medical information about students.
"The Board asserts it was under the impression that holding the meeting as soon as possible to address the health and safety concerns of students and staff outweighed waiting the ordinary 48 hours’ notice requirement and risking further spread of COVID in Fremont Community Schools," Britt wrote of the school district's response.
In his analysis of the complaint, Britt notes that Fremont Community Schools is public agency and is therefore required to follow the Open Door Law concerning open meetings and executive sessions, which are only allowed in certain cases specifically codified in the law.
"Unless an exception applies, all meetings of the school board must be open at all times to allow members of the public to observe and record," Britt wrote.
Although not at issue in this particular case since Fremont did not provide any code citation, Britt addressed an issue that has come up elsewhere in the state with districts attempting to meet in private to discuss COVID-19 policy by citing an exemption that allows for private discussion of school safety plans.
In previous opinions, Britt had ruled that exemption is meant for "active threats and responses," which would typically constitute things like security systems, camera placement and emergency response procedures in the event of situations like an active shooter.
The threat from COVID-19 is not the same and therefore does not warrant private discussion, Britt said. He also noted that the Indiana School Board Association has agreed with his stance on that interpretation.
"While serious and not to be dismissed, COVID-19 is a passive threat insofar as public knowledge of public health plans will not give COVID a heads-up to target a child or a building. The virus, thankfully, does not have eyes and ears. The harm comes from the virus itself and not from knowledge of mitigation efforts," Britt said. "It is difficult to imagine a scenario wherein those plans — or safety considerations generally — would be compromised if discussions were held during a public meeting."
The Indiana General Assembly, during its 2021 session as it worked on numerous COVID-19 matters, could have provided a new exception in the executive session code to allow for private meetings to discuss virus policy, but did not do so.
"Although the Indiana General Assembly addressed the intersection of public health emergency and public meetings during the 2021 legislative session, it did not add any provision to include back-to-school plans under the executive session subsection of the Open Door Law. It very well could have but the appetite to do so was nonexistent. Therefore, this opinion follows the previous informal guidance," Britt said.
As to the issue raised in the Fremont case regarding an emergency executive session falling within the normal 48-hour notice window, Britt ruled there is nothing in state law that would allow for such closed-door meetings within the two-day period.
"Notably, the emergency meeting statute found in Indiana code section 5-14-1.5-5(d) makes no mention of a potential emergency executive session. Nor does the executive session section 6.1(b) contemplate emergencies either. Read as a whole, it does not appear as if the General Assembly intended emergency executive sessions to be a potential construct," Britt wrote.
Numerous government agencies across the state have held emergency meetings throughout the pandemic to address issues as they happened in real time, but Britt noted he was aware of none that were being held behind closed doors. By August 2021, public officials should not be caught "flat-footed" by changes in infection rates that might warrant changes in public policy, he said.
Britt also discounted the notion that a meeting would need to be private because personal information might be discussed, as the district could reasonably discuss its schoolwide policy in generalities to accomplish the desired outcomes.
"Given the meeting took place on a Thursday evening, it does not appear that the community would have been in increased imminent danger if the Board had waited until Monday evening to hold the meeting," Britt said. "Even still, each community knows its situation better than this office and if there was a pending emergency threat with some relative measure of immediacy, perhaps the board could have called an emergency public meeting, but not an executive session."
KPC Media Group Executive Editor Steve Garbacz thanked Britt for his review and findings.
"As journalists covering many government boards in northeast Indiana, KPC Media Group's staff takes Open Door Law and public access very seriously," he said. "Our goal is always to protect the public's right to know. Usually we can accomplish that in cooperation with local officials, but even in cases when we do seek the opinion of the public access counselor via complaint, we do so in the hope that a definitive ruling will serve to help all government officials across all of Indiana avoid similar violations of access laws in the future."
A full PDF version of Britt's opinion is attached to this story online at kpcnews.com.
