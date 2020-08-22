ANGOLA — Music Americana, which dates to the Bicentennial Celebration in 1976 in Angola, has been canceled this year.
Initially the 101 Lakes Kiwanis decided to move the concert to Nov. 8 to be held in conjunction with Veterans Day after Angola's Fourth of July festivities were canceled.
“After talking with numerous performers and our Kiwanis group, we have made the decision to cancel for 2020. Many of the groups who always perform are not even rehearsing at this time,” said Karen Shelton, one of the organizers of the event and a Kiwanis member.
Music Americana is provided annually as a musical patriotic tribute by local artists and is sponsored by the Angola 101 Lakes Kiwanis, in conjunction with the Angola Parks and Recreation Department’s holiday schedule. The event has been held in a number of venues over the years and has recently found a home in the Furth Center for Performing Arts at Trine University.
With it appearing that the pandemic won't be letting up anytime soon, many restrictions on gatherings possibly still being in place and many of the attendees being in the vulnerable older population, it was decided to start working on a show for next year's Fourth of July holiday.
"It appears the limitations may still be in place and with our largely senior audience, we decided it was best to look toward a great show in 2021. The date for our 2021 show has been set for Friday, July 2, at 7 p.m. at The Furth Center," Shelton said.
