INDIANAPOLIS — Four more residents of the four-county area have died of COVID-19 since Saturday's statewide report.
DeKalb County had two new deaths, taking that county to 35 all-time, while LaGrange County and Steuben County each had one more death.
DeKalb County had new deaths in both Sunday and Monday's reports.
The 34th death, reported Sunday, actually occurred on Nov. 20 and was a person in their 70s. The 35th death, reported Monday, occurred on Sunday and was a person 80 years old or older.
To date, DeKalb County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, 12 deaths of patients in their 70s and 20 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
In LaGrange County, the new death reported Monday is that county's 32nd overall. The death occurred on Friday and was a person in their 70s.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among people in their 50s, three deaths among people in their 60s, 14 among people in their 70s and 14 people who were 80 or older.
And lastly, Steuben County's 16th death was one that occurred Saturday and was a person in their 60s.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, five deaths have been people in their 60s, five deaths have been people in their 70s and six deaths have been among those 80 and older.
In total, the four-county area has now had 63 deaths total in the last 40 days, with 24 in DeKalb County, 17 in LaGrange County, 14 in Noble County and eight in Steuben County.
Statewide, COVID-19 case counts have bounced back to similar numbers from Thanksgiving week after a brief drop following the holiday that resulted in reduced testing and processing than any major changes in COVID-19 activity.
The state added 5,665 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday's report, nearly identical to last Monday's case load of 5,556 cases.
Cases had been lower over the weekend, but positivity rates stayed high, showing that there's been little proportional change in COVID-19's reach and that the lower numbers were merely a result of lower overall testing numbers.
Positivity on Monday was at 14.93%, one of the highest single-day totals ever, following daily positivity rates between 10-13% since Thanksgiving.
The total number of Hoosiers in treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals statewide has remained almost flat recently with small upticks on Sunday hitting their highest-ever point at 3,401 people in treatment.
Hospitalizations in Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, remain high at 421 total patients, about double the number in treatment compared to the beginning of November.
Historically about 1-in-7 Hoosiers who enters a hospital for COVID-19 ends up dying there, so the remaining high hospitalization numbers are likely to indicate high deaths numbers continuing for the near future.
After logging 66 deaths in Friday's report, Indiana recorded 24 deaths Sunday and 38 on Monday. Death numbers are usually smaller on Sunday and Monday and hit their highest points of the week on Tuesday after the weekend due to reporting lags.
Last Tuesday, the state topped 100 deaths in a single day.
Locally, counties continue to rack up new cases in the dozens.
Over the combined Sunday and Monday reports, Noble County added 71 new casts, followed by DeKalb County at 67, Steuben County at 30 and LaGrange County with 29.
