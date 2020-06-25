ANGOLA — In response to standardized test cancellations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Trine University will make ACT and SAT scores optional for traditional undergraduate students seeking admission in fall 2021.
“With COVID-19 likely to have a continuing impact through at least the rest of this year, we don’t how many standardized testing opportunities will be available,” said Kim Bennett, vice president for enrollment management at Trine. “We don’t want to penalize students who are unable to take the ACT or SAT, or those who have a bad day and are unable to schedule another testing date.”
Applicants who are able to take the ACT or SAT may submit scores if they choose, but those scores will be considered as only part of their overall academic record. In addition, those who wish to be considered for direct entry programs or merit-based scholarships may still need to submit standardized test scores.
Bennett said the university will reevaluate whether standardized test scores will remain optional in future years.
The move is in addition to existing measures at Trine University that already make the admission process more accessible and flexible for students.
Applying to Trine is always free, and applications are accepted through the convenient Common App. Trine accepts applications at any time throughout the year.
The university charges the same tuition rate to all students, even those from states outside Indiana. Ninety-eight percent of Trine students receive some form of financial aid, helping keep student debt loads low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.