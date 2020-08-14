INDIANAPOLIS — One thousand-plus cases per day is becoming the norm for Indiana as the state's positivity rate also continues to climb.
While the increase in cases has stalled out right around 1,000 per day, case numbers have not started to deflate and are holding at near-record high levels for the state.
As of Friday's statewide report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana logged 1,067 new cases of COVID-19, the sixth time the state has been over 1,000 cases in the last nine days. Prior to Aug. 6, Indiana had never topped 1,000 cases.
Testing is still high, at just above 16,000 total tests administered, although the positivity rate still climbed a bit higher compared to the rest of this week to 6.66%.
Friday also represented a day in which fewer Hoosiers were tested for the first time — 8,519 people tested on Friday, representing only about half of the total test — meaning more people are getting retested.
On most days, only about 30% of total tests are retests on people who have been tested at least once before, but on Friday that retest proportion was about 47% of the total.
Indiana logged eight deaths on Friday, a decrease from earlier this week when the state was posting larger, double-digit death numbers.
Hospitalizations have down a bit statewide to 910 total patients, but that figure is still about 300 higher than the low point the state hit in late June.
Locally, Noble County continues to see some higher-than-recent case growths, although other counties are still showing minor changes.
Noble County added another nine cases on Friday, a day after it posted 18 new cases. LaGrange and DeKalb counties each added just two cases and Steuben County was unchanged from the day prior.
No new deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County remaining at 29 all-time, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.