INDIANAPOLIS — No new deaths were reported in the four-county area in Friday's statewide COVID-19 report, a rarity recently as the region has seen numerous deaths over the last month and a half.
Seventy-one residents in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties have died over the last 44 days, but Friday's report contained no new reports.
Local and statewide case counts continue to run very high, although hospitalizations numbers have improved slightly as Indiana has a mixed bag of positive and negative trends over the recent short-term.
As of Friday's statewide COVID-19 report, the state logged 7,899 new cases of COVID-19, the most ever for a Friday and the third-most ever for a single day.
That result comes a day after Indiana broke it's all-time one-day case record on Thursday at more than 8,400 cases.
The case count came on more than 61,000 total tests, resulting in a positivity return of 12.84% — still high but at least lower than recent days that have been at or above 14%.
Although the four-county area recorded no new deaths in Friday's report, statewide Indiana had 84 deaths reported, another day of high deaths. The state averaged 45 deaths per day in November and in the first four days of December the state has logged one-day death counts of 142, 90, 60 and now 84.
However, on another positive front, statewide hospitalizations have come down a little bit, continuing a recent plateau in the total number of patients being treated for COVID-19.
The state has come off an all-time high of 3,460 patients in treatment on Nov. 11 and has now seen three consecutive days of drops in the overall hospital census to 3,289.
That total is still very high compared to the state's historical picture, but the total patient number has stalled and started to come down and, even a little more than a week's time that's an improvement after nearly constant day-to-day increases from Oct. 1 through Dec. 1.
Hospitalizations in Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, were also down a little bit as the region comes down off an all-time high of 448 total patients on Dec. 1.
Locally, case counts keep climbing as COVID-19 activity remains high.
Noble County added 57 new cases on Friday, followed by DeKalb County with 49 new, Steuben County with 37 new and LaGrange County at 30 new.
Noble County is almost certain to cross 3,000 cases all-time Saturday, as the county sits at 2,981 known cases since March as of Friday.
With no new deaths reported, Noble County holds at 50 all-time, followed by DeKalb County with 38, LaGrange County with 34 and Steuben County with 16.
