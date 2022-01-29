INDIANAPOLIS — Local vaccination numbers hit a new record low for the second consecutive week, while statewide new shot numbers nearly hit their all-time low, too.
Despite an ongoing huge surge in COVID-19 activity brought on by the omicron variant of the virus, vaccine uptake among first-timers has been going down, not up.
Locally, 147 residents came in to receive their first vaccine, which is a new one-week low, down from 231 the week prior. The four-county area has seen little movement on vaccines, despite the fact that only about 39% of local residents are fully vaccinated.
While some have the benefit of natural immunity from recovering for an infection, even including those people, still more than 4-in-10 residents have gained no form of immunity against the virus.
Statewide, total new vaccinations dropped to 15,841 on the week, which is the second lowest total for a seven-day period.
Indiana currently sits at 59% of its total population being fully vaccinated.
Local counties lag that statewide average widely. Steuben County sits shy of 45%, followed by DeKalb County at about 41%, Noble County at 39% and LaGrange County at a state-lowest 21%.
Most of the vaccine activity being seen in Indiana is in the form of boosters, with more than 1.65 million boosters given. About 4-in-10 fully vaccinated individuals who are eligible for a booster haven't received one yet, but booster uptake continues to remain fairly strong at about 4,000 per day.
Indiana is coming off a peak from the extremely infectious omicron variant, but case numbers and hospitalization numbers remain near all-time highs.
Indiana is averaging about 11,500 cases per down, which is down off the all-time high of more than 14,000 per day set just about a week ago. Still that's sharply higher than any point higher to Christmas 2021 as the virus spreads widely across the state.
One bit of good news is that hospitals are starting to get some relief as patient numbers have started to deflate. The hospital census sits at 2,892, down from more than 3,500 patients in treatment 10 days ago.
Statewide deaths per day remain over 60 per day, but have been coming down slightly over the last week.
Vaccinations have been proven to reduce a person's risk of infection, although breakthrough cases do still happen and have become more frequent as extremely infectious variants including delta and omicron have hit the population. Immunity from initial vaccines given in spring 2021 have also waned, so people who haven't received boosters may be an elevated chance to suffer a breakthrough.
Booster doses are recommended for anyone who is six months past their initial Pfizer or Moderna two-shot regimen, while boosters are recommended for Johnson & Johnson recipients two months after their initial shot.
Vaccines have shown significant impact in reducing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, with health care systems consistently reporting that about 80%-plus of their patients are unvaccinated. Breakthrough hospitalization and death rates are significantly lower for vaccinated individuals than unvaccinated individuals.
With the sharp rise in cases over the past six months, many Hoosiers have gained natural immunity, which can provide durable — although not permanent — protection against COVID-19 as evidenced by more than 50,000 reinfection cases in the state since Sept. 1, 2021.
Health officials recommend people get vaccinated even if they've previously has COVID-19, as the vaccine helps boost the immune response in those individuals and provider stronger, longer-lasting defenses against the virus.
