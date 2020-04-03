AUBURN — Scam artists don’t take breaks even when many residents are home.
DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep has passed along one of the latest scam efforts.
The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center has taken and reviewed more than 1,200 complaints related to COVID-19 scams.
The National Sheriff’s Association and Indiana Sheriff’s Association want to alert residents of a scam purporting to sell COVID-19 home test kits.
“Currently there is no approved COVID-19 home test kit,” the news release said. “If you have seen or bought one of these alleged COVID-19 tests, please contact your local law enforcement and the FDA at FDA-COVID-19-Fraudulent-Products@fda.hhs.gov.”
There has been an increased number of phishing emails, seeking donations or asking the recipients to verify personal information.
Cserep offered these tips to avoid becoming a victim:
• Do not click links or open attachments from unrecognized senders.
• The government will not ask for your personal information via email.
• If someone wants donations in cash or by gift card or wiring money, don’t do it.
• Verify a charity’s authenticity before donating.
Fake emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control are being sent containing links to malware or ransomware, which can be harmful to your computer:
• Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails.
• Do not open email attachments from sources you don’t recognize.
• Use trusted sources, such as government websites, for up-to-date information.
If you become a victim of any scam, Cserep asks residents to call and report it to DeKalb County Central Dispatch at 333-7911. The appropriate agencies will be notified.
