ANGOLA — Distancing requirements for COVID-19 mandates has Steuben County’s courts in a pinch for new equipment and space in the courtrooms for jury selection and trials.
An upcoming trial has put the courts — Steuben Circuit Court in particular — on a tight time schedule to meet requirements set forth by the state.
When Thomas Michael Duncan, 39, Hudson, goes on trial for burglary charges on Nov. 18, it will start in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on the Trine University campus. The 45 or so potential jurors that will be called could not safely be seated in the courtroom or the jury deliberation room. Furth holds about 900 people.
The court is using the concert hall to ensure adequate spacing for voir dire — jury selection — for the trial.
When it comes to the actual trial, it will be held in the Steuben County Courthouse, but there are going to be equipment needs and the Circuit Court is under the gun to get new sound equipment installed.
“We need the equipment,” Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee said.
The Superior Court is also in need of special sound equipment that will be suspended from the gallery area of the courtrooms.
“I don’t think we have a choice,” Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty said in a meeting Monday.
“But we have to find the money,” Commissioner Jim Crowl replied.
By the end of Monday it was determined that the county had enough money in its cumulative capital fund to pay for the equipment.
The Circuit Court requested about $16,000 and the Superior Court $7,000. The Circuit Court request was larger because an upgrade of video conferencing equipment was also needed.
Court officials wanted to pay for the equipment using money the county had received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, but that money had been depleted. In fact, on Monday, commissioners sent a memo to department heads saying all the funds had been used.
Meanwhile, when Duncan goes on trial on Nov. 18, with the jury seated in the gallery, the public, if any attend, will be socially distanced in the jury box.
Duncan is facing Level 4 felony charges of burglary of a dwelling and burglary and Level 6 felony residential breaking and entering. The charges stem from an incident in July 2017.
Duncan is no stranger to the Steuben County court system. He has a long list of prior convictions. Beyond the upcoming trial, Duncan has two more jury trials scheduled in March from misdemeanor allegations. He currently is incarcerated in the Steuben County Jail.
In the future, Fee said if a trial should come up where a large number of people want to attend, the courts might have to set up a separate room where the gallery can be distanced and the public can view the trial via video conferencing equipment employed by the courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.