INDIANAPOLIS — As the state closes out March, Indiana continues to see minimal seasonal flu activity.
With the state heading into April and warmer weather, it’s now unlikely that flu will spike, meaning the state is expected to close out its most minor flu season in recent history.
In the 26th week of statewide flu surveillance, the Indiana State Department of Health once again rated spread of influenza as “minimal,” the lowest rating.
For the week ending March 27, the state reported 377 incidents of “influenza-like illness” at monitoring sites. That brings the 2020-21 flu season total to 12,097.
Influenza-like illness accounted for 0.78% of complaints at outpatient monitoring sites on the week, which was about the same as the previous week’s 0.8%, and low enough to be scored “minimal” again.
Over the past four years, flu has accounted for about 3-4% of complaints at this time of year, so 2021 continues to run well below past flu seasons.
State health officials have noted that interventions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as masking, social distancing and staying home when ill, are likely to have beneficial impacts in reducing the spread of influenza.
The state also notes that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may be affecting whether Hoosiers visit health care providers if they are sick or if they’re riding out illnesses at home without seeking treatment or professional opinion.
Urgent care centers and emergency rooms reported flu accounted for 0.63% of visits, down from 0.67% the week before.
Those urgent visits typically range from about 2-4% this time of year, but spiked as high as 8% in the late-surging 2019-20 flu season.
With flu activity remaining at minimal levels, it’s looking unlikely that the state will see any significant increase in flu activity as spread usually drops to low levels as the weather turns in spring.
Flu incidence typically decrease throughout April and bottoms out by May, when the state stops seasonal flu tracking for the season. It would be highly unusual for Indiana to see a surge in flu cases this late in the year and it would be uncharacteristic for this year, especially, since flu rate have been running at or below 1% for all of 2021 so far.
Indiana has recorded five deaths attributable to flu this year, which would also be a record low for the state.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
