ANGOLA — Steuben County Health Officer Dr. Ted Crisman has declared a public health order restricting indoor visitation at long-term care facilities in Steuben County that went into effect Monday.
According to the order, long-term care facilities are not required to offer and should restrict indoor visitation by non-medical professionals.
Outdoor visitation should still be offered to the fullest extent possible while following health and safety guidelines. Stricter visitation limits can be put in place when appropriate in areas with an increase in COVID-19 cases.
In addition, to offer outdoor visitation, an outdoor visitation plan to implement safety measures for residents, workers and visitors must be developed and followed. The Indiana State Department of Health and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have set fourth requirements and recommendations to be followed for such visits.
The facility must provide each employee or staff member with a physical or electronic copy of the plan and must post it publicly on the facility website and at the facility itself.
Exceptions can be made for compassionate care situations, such as end-of-life. In those situations, facilities must follow guidelines and recommendations from ISDH and CMS.
Any visitor to a long-term care facility must adhere to the restrictions in this order and follow requirements set by the facility outdoor visitation plan.
On June 29, ISDH issued visitation guidelines for long-term care facilities. Effective July 17, the guidelines updated waivers to reflect that facilities must offer at least four hours of visitation daily including evening and weekend hours unless under restrictions due to a new facility onset COVID-19 case. The hours permit a mix of indoor and outdoor visits unless weather prevents outdoor.
July 16, ISDH issued an update in the long-term care newsletter acknowledging that stricter visitation limits may be appropriate in communities with an increase in COVID-19 cases. This order is intended for and should be used to protect the health and safety of a known vulnerable population.
This order will remain in effect until rescinded by the health officer. Prior to rescinding, the health officer intends to examine the number and percentage of positive cases in Steuben County in comparison to the state of Indiana. Comparison will happen on a weekly basis.
For the duration of this order, it supersedes the guidelines issued by the ISDH. Compliance with this order is not required to the extent necessary to comply with any federal, state or local laws, rules and regulations.
