I think back to being a kid, when kids drag their feet on some chore they don't want to do and then their parents yell at them, "If you'd quit screwing around and just do it you'll be done and then you can go back to playing!"
And then every kid ever is like "Uggggggggggghhhhhhh" and flops around continuing to half-heartedly clean their room or wash dishes or whatever.
That's basically what coronavirus is like right now.
That's pretty much where we're at. The government is like, "Hey, stay home and take precautions and try to limit the spread of this virus as much as possible," and a lot of people are like "No gosh dern gov'ment is gonna tell me what to do, harumfph hermph!"
On Saturday, I headed out to the local grocery store. Outside of a couple small carside-to-go pickups, this was probably the first time I've been to the store to pick up food in probably about a month. We had simply run out of some key things at home and we couldn't get another pickup date scheduled until this week.
(Also, the get-rate with using pickup has felt like we only get 50% of our shopping list anyway, so I figured maybe I'd have my luck going myself. Maybe that's just our bad luck, but it's felt really unreliable, even if it is a more public health-conscious option right now.)
So I went upstairs to my old desk and grabbed my pastel blue Hawaiian print bandana that I obtained back in Boiler Gold Rush 2006 to use as an impromptu face mask.
After originally suggesting people don't need masks, opinion on the topic is changing. While health officials are stressing average people don't need medical-grade masks, covering up with a fabric mask helps reduce the spread of germs from you to other people. Basically, it's helpful if you're carrying the virus but don't know it because you're asymptomatic and/or helps you from spraying germs if you cough or sneeze.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff recommended late last week that people out in public start covering their faces. Federal and state suggestions are starting to come around too.
So, since I'm going out grocery shopping, I'm going to cover my face.
And as I got to the grocery store I discovered that either A) Most people didn't get that news or B) Most people didn't care.
While I came in looking like a brightly-colored bandido with my bandana, there were some people around wearing fabric masks they either made or purchased and some people wearing what looked more like painter's masks. I didn't get close enough to gawk at people to see whether these were medical masks they're not supposed to be hoarding, but I felt kind of a weird kinship with these other folks who were being good pandemic-ees.
But, generally, I'd say 9-of-10 people weren't covered up.
Among that included a lot of older people who, if they get COVID-19, are at a significantly higher risk to have serious complications. But lots of men and women, young and old, were walking around breathing all over everything.
(For the record, the store staff, at least the ones I saw, were wearing masks, which I was glad to see. Very much appreciation to all of them for staying on the job despite large personal risk and probably not large pay for doing so.)
And so my main thought went back to that kid-doing-chores scenario — the longer everyone screws around and doesn't take this pandemic seriously, the longer it lasts.
If you want to get back to going out to dinner and seeing concerts and putzing around the mall on weekends — staying home, staying healthy and taking precautions during the times you do have to go out are going to speed up the process of getting there.
But if you keep sitting behind your keyboard and cellphone and going "Arrghh, blarrgh media hype!" and then breathing all over everyone and going to work when you're sick and being willfully neglectful like those spoiled/reckless/drunk spring break kids we all saw on social media a few weeks ago, this is going to drag on and on.
Yes, it sucks to be stuck at home. On Friday, after another long week here in the office churning out virus story after virus story, I commented to my coworkers, "Man, I wish I could go out for date-night dinner with Ashley tonight."
And yes, when Luke is at home getting whiny and restless, I wish I could go to the mall and push him around for an hour or two where he's chill and likes seeing stuff to burn a few hours on the weekend.
And yes, I wish I could get back writing regular stories instead of daily coronavirus stuff here at the office (not that I can't say I'm loving virtual meetings instead of having to sit around to attend a 7 p.m. city council meeting in person).
But I can't right now. And neither can you. And it's for the best.
You're grounded.
Stay at home and think about your behavior.
Because if you keep goofing off, guess what?
You're going to be grounded even longer.
