In Tuesday's edition of KPC Media Group newspapers in the story "Noble, LaGrange record new COVID-19 deaths," the number of new cases cited was incorrect due to a transposition error, causing other incorrect numbers to appear in the story.
Indiana recorded 949 new cases as of Monday's noon update from the Indiana State Department of Health, a new single-day record. Indiana's average new cases over the previous five days was 705 cases per day, above the prior April average of 467 per day.
KPC Media Group regrets this error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.