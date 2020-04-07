ANGOLA — To look at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital's parking lot, you wouldn't think there's a pandemic gripping the country.
Unlike other hospitals across the country, Cameron hasn't been overridden by an onslaught of patients. That's far from the case.
The fact that people aren't at the hospital is a good thing as part of the effort to keep crowds to a minimum and to promote social distancing in light of COVID-19.
Changes to the way the hospital does business during the COVID-19 pandemic means there's little traffic at the hospital. Cameron has specifically directed traffic certain directions to keep serving the public with various clinics and procedures while targeting potential COVID-19 patients to a new clinic at Urgent Care, 1381 N. Wayne St.
"It's just trying to be as cautious as possible so people get to the right location," said Kelly Keirns, Cameron's executive director of strategy and development.
Cameron has seen a large response to the opening of its respiratory clinic in response to the COVID-19 crisis and the hospital has been moving around its resources as changes are made almost daily.
"The respiratory clinic has been very well received," Keirns said.
Cameron has tested as many as 23 patients a day at Urgent Care. Testing numbers might not be reflected on the Indiana State Department of Health's website because Cameron is no longer using the state's testing capabilities. For example, Cameron has tested 163 people through Tuesday morning while the ISDH says 98 people have been tested total in Steuben County.
In a second change, Cameron is now using LabCorp for COVID-19 testing. Results are back from 24 hours to 72 hours after testing. For a while, Cameron had been using Indiana University Health, but that changed on Monday. Results from the state often took up to two weeks.
"It was way more of a challenge than it is now," Keirns said.
Results also might not show up on the state's website because Cameron has been seeing a significant number of people from Michigan. That's not only because of proximity, but there are some employers in Michigan that have contractual agreements with Cameron, Keirns said.
Being prepared for the possibility of a large number of patients at the hospital has meant making changes so exposure to the public was kept as close to zero as possible.
That meant clamping way down on visitation and classes and access to Cameron Cafe have been eliminated for the time.
"It was very awkward to push people outside of our doors," Keirns said.
But when it comes to care, Cameron took advantage of the lag time between COVID-19 hitting other parts of the country hard to when it arrived in Indiana in mid-March to gear up to deal with the virus. That has meant creating negative pressure environments the hospital previously did not have. It meant building the respiratory clinic specifically for COVID-19 and moving other clinics from Urgent Care in order to create separation at the facility.
To further separate patients from facilities, Cameron will be using MyChart to allow people to take advantage of telehealth, where patients see their doctors virtually.
For most people, their visits with doctors will be through use of a smart phone.
This will be particularly important with vulnerable health populations, such as older people and those with compromised immune systems, people who should not be out in public, even if it is to see their doctor.
Cameron has established a dedicated phone line for people to signup for MyChart. The number is 667-5655. It can be accessed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
