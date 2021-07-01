INDIANAPOLIS — Whether it's the states rising vaccination rates, warmer weather, a combination of both or other unknown factors at play, what is known is that COVID-19 activity in Indiana hit its lowest level ever in June.
Masks have come off, most restrictions are lifted and life has returned mostly to normal, and that's been possible and remained so as the virus has receded to all-time lows.
The progress now doesn't necessarily mean the pandemic is over — other states are seeing new increases as infectious variants hit their communities and fall weather may bring back a spike in cases like what occurred in 2020 — but, for right now, the situation looks good.
Indiana averaged just 314 new cases of COVID-19 per day during June, a 59% decrease from May's average daily cases of 767.
That daily figure was even better than the previous all-time monthly low of 367 cases per day average set in June 2020.
The drop in COVID-19 activity was across-the-board, as average daily deaths dropped to about 7.5 per day from about 9.5 per-day average in May. Hospitalizations fell from 699 patients in care on June 1 to 404 at month's end. The state did set a new record low for COVID-19 patients in hospitals on June 24 at 369 people.
Testing has continued to decline, falling to just under 14,000 tests per day, a 36% decrease from about 21,500 per day in May. Despite the drop in testing, however, positivity continued to drop with only about 2.27% of tests still being done returning a positive result. That's a decrease from 3.58% as the May monthly average.
Almost every county in Indiana is seeing low spread of the virus, with 86 of 92 counties receiving a blue rating on the state's COVID-19 metrics map this week, representing low spread of the illness.
The improvement has come despite more minor shifts in the state's vaccination rate, which has been slow to improve as demand for immunizations has dried up around the state.
Indiana now has 48.5% of its population 12 and older full vaccinated, an increase of less than five percentage points from 43.2% at the end of May.
About 2.82 million Hoosiers age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
About one-fifth of the June increase in the state's vaccination rate came from Hoosiers 12-15 who are now fully vaccinated. Those adolescents first became available for shots in mid-May, so none had been able to become fully vaccinated by the end of May since second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are spaced out about a month after the first.
Indiana remains one of the nation's least vaccinated states, ranking toward the bottom of the list of the 50 states and Washington D.C.
And while Indiana lags the rest of the U.S., northeast Indiana continues to lag the statewide average.
Full vaccination rates are about 44% in Steuben County, 40% in DeKalb County, 36% in Noble County and a state-worst 23% in LaGrange County.
Infections, hospitalizations and deaths have been steadily trending down through 2021 as vaccine deployment has continued.
The vaccines are proving highly effective, with fewer than 0.1% of fully vaccinated Hoosiers experiencing a breakthrough infection after completing their vaccine regimen.
The state has seen only 41 deaths occurring among vaccinated people who got infected after getting their shots, representing only 0.001% of the total vaccinated population. Of those 41 deaths, 38 were people older than 65, who may struggle to mount a full immune response even with help from the vaccine.
The Indiana State Department of Health shows that almost all new cases and deaths are occurring exclusively in the unvaccinated population in the state.
Although cases remain low for now, health officials continue to be cautious amid rising variant cases both nationally and in Indiana.
The "delta" variant of the virus, first identified in Indiana, has been rising in several states, although it's impact in Indiana has been minor so far.
Indiana has logged nearly 5,000 cases identified as variants, accounting for 61.5% of new cases identified recently, with most of those being the U.K.-identified "alpha" variant.
The delta variant has accounted for only 191 cases so far in Indiana, but the number has been rising recently.
The delta variant, as well as other variants, have generally proven to be more transmissible than the original COVID-19 virus sequenced in 2020, while some variants also appear to result in more serious symptoms and have led to slightly higher hospitalization rates among younger populations who have generally fared well against the disease.
Locally, activity from COVID-19 has remained low across June.
Noble County saw 81 new cases diagnosed in the month of June, followed by Steuben County with 75, DeKalb County with 58 and LaGrange County with a less-than-on-per-day total of 21 cases.
Noble County did log four deaths during June, while the other three counties had zero.
Noble County sits at 89 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March 2020, followed by DeKalb County at 85, LaGrange County with 72 and Steuben County at 59.
Gov. Eric Holcomb did extend the state's public health emergency order, primarily to keep the state eligible for federal aid programs, having otherwise rescinded most of the state's restrictions previously in place.
The most recent executive order signed Wednesday primarily continues special licensing privileges for certain medical workers to continue assisting in health care and vaccine deployment and continues administrative policies for state agencies.
The order continues no restrictive measures pertaining to everyday Hoosiers such as face covering requirements, gathering size restrictions or operational guidelines for businesses as had been mandated earlier in the pandemic.
