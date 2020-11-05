ANGOLA — COVID-19 has effectively spread to every corner of Steuben County, one of the county's leading health official says.
The weekly demographic report produced by the Steuben County Health Department shows that COVID-19 is no longer isolated among younger people, which had been the case much of the late summer and early fall.
Of the eight age categories reported by the county, all but three now have registered more than 100 cases of the virus all time.
"It's everywhere. It's reached every walk of life," said Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Health Department. "It is widespread in the community. We have community spread."
From Oct. 28 to Wednesday, Steuben County recorded 102 new cases, the highest weekly count ever. That's about 14.5 new cases a day. As of Wednesday, the county had 801 cases all time, with 469 people considered recovered and 10 who have died, leaving 322 active cases.
The Indiana State Department of Health's daily COVID-19 dashboard shows Steuben County with 829 cases as of Thursday.
While the 20-29 age category continues to lead all others with 171 cases as of Wednesday in Steuben County, the 50-59 and 60-69 age groups are also growing with both posting a total of 126 cases apiece last week. All three of these age groups increased by 16 cases apiece the past week.
The 30-39 (107) and 40-49 (102) age groups increased the most this past week, both advancing by 18 cases.
For the fourth straight week, the 80 and over age group remained the same at 20 cases.
Van Ee said the message remains the same, particularly with wider spread of the virus: People need to distance, wear masks, avoid crowds (particularly indoors) stay home of feeling ill and frequently wash or sanitize your hands.
For the first time since May, Steuben County will have a COVID-19 test site for free testing starting today. (See related story.)
