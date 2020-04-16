WASHINGTON — Sen. Mike Braun R-Ind., was hand picked by President Donald Trump on Wednesday to be part of the White House Reopening The Economy Committee.
In a short teleconference call on Thursday via Zoom, Braun outlined the path to reopen the country state by state.
“There is no doubt about it we are at the most difficult portion of this COVID-19 epidemic,” Braun said. “The most critical part of this whole journey is the next couple of weeks.”
Braun said he believes President Donald Trump has it right on the need to reopen the country state by state.
“I would hope governors across the country would embrace the idea we need to be entrepreneurial and think outside the box,” Braun said, when it comes to reopening.
Braun said governors need to respect the president’s vision and the president needs to respect the knowledge of each governor. Braun believes Indiana is one of those states that can begin to reopen on a rolling basis in the next couple of weeks.
“Gov. Eric Holcomb has done a good job of keeping the virus at bay,” he said.
During Holcomb’s afternoon press conference he said his staff is in constant contact with Braun and his staff.
“We want to make sure we restart in a safe fashion,” Holcomb said.
After Thursday’s daily press conference Holcomb was going to be part of a conference call with President Trump. The president released his national guidelines to reopening the country on Thursday afternoon.
When reopening the state Braun said businesses will have to embrace a new normal, which will continue to include social distancing, good hygiene and a change cleaning standards for workplaces.
“Most businesses think they can do what they have done before with hygiene standards and social distancing,” Braun said. “Things will be different until we have a vaccine or therapies.”
He said in talking with Hoosier business owners they are ready to reopen while embracing these safety guidelines to keep everyone safe.
Despite a push for reopening, Braun said we can’t relax and we have to remain vigilant and continue social distancing standards.
On Thursday Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., had also been selected by the president to be part of the Congressional Economic Task Force.
“American families, workers and job creators have suffered immensely as a result of the coronavirus,” Young said. “In Congress, we acted in an unprecedented fashion with broad bipartisan support to send aid to those who are hurting through no fault of their own. Now we must carefully examine how to safely and effectively re-open our economy and get our people back to work while heeding the guidance of public health experts.
“I am grateful that President Trump has asked me to join this task force, and I look forward to working with him and my colleagues in Congress to safely get our country back to work,” Young added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.