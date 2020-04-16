KENDALLVILLE — Auto parts manufacturer Hendrickson has alerted the state that it is laying off 103 workers at its Kendallville plant.
The company says its decision to shut down temporarily was the result of automakers deciding to remain closed, closures which are rippling through their business.
Hendrickson is a manufacturer of "medium- and heavy-duty mechanical, elastomeric and air suspensions; integrated and non-integrated axle and brake systems; tire pressure control systems; auxiliary lift axle systems; parabolic and multi-leaf springs; stabilizers; bumpers; and components to the global commercial transportation industry," according to its website.
The company filed a WARN notice with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development dated April 9, with the layoffs at its 101 S. Progress Drive plant effective as of Monday.
"Unfortunately, the Company was not able to provide 60-days advance notice of the layoff because this job action was necessitated by the business decisions made by our OEM customers," the WARN notice from Human Resources Manager Scott Alexander states. "Only yesterday did we learn that those OEMs have decided to remain closed for an extended period of time. While we expect at the time of this notice for the closure of OEMs to not last for more than two weeks, ultimately that decision is not controlled by the Company."
The layoffs are affecting 103 employees total, including both labor and front-office positions.
Among the job descriptions being furloughed, that included 28 production operators, 28 materials handlers, 16 packers, 15 elastomer operators, 10 maintenance mechanics and multiple other categories each containing less than five employees.
The Hendrickson furloughs are one more example of how manufacturing in northeast Indiana is being beaten by the coronavirus pandemic.
As of early April, close to 80% of new unemployment claims by Noble and LaGrange County workers filed came from manufacturing. As of the end of March, more than 3,000 manufacturing workers had been let go in the two counties.
With about half of the local labor force employed in manufacturers, the major disruptions have likely caused unemployment well above 10% within a few short weeks. Statewide unemployment numbers for March are expected early next week.
According to online financial services website WalletHub in a study released Thursday, Indiana had the eighth largest increase in unemployment last week and, since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, has seen the sixth largest increase in joblessness.
Earlier this month, Indiana was No. 1 overall for biggest year-to-year increase in unemployment according to a WalletHub data analysis.
Hendrickson is the second Noble County manufacturer to officially file a WARN notice with the state, following Busche, that announced March 26 that it was furloughing 450 workers total at plants across Indiana including in Albion and Avilla.
