ALBION — Court will be in session today as jury trials are now allowed to resume across Indiana, and Noble County will be jumping right in with a domestic battery case being tried.
But with COVID-19 concerns in mind, the courts are having to take an approach that will look and run differently for a while in order to keep court staff, case parties and jurors safe while also ensuring a fair and just hearing for defendants in front of a jury of their peers.
Starting today, Indiana courts can resume jury trials, which had been put on hold for months due to COVID-19.
While courts never shut completely, new allowances from the Indiana State Supreme Court allowed them to utilize more digital options than ever before. Local courtrooms changed their layout and procedures, too, to reduce the amount of people who needed to physically come in for hearings.
And, of course, many hearings were simply pushed to later dates, waiting for the COVID-19 situation to improve.
But justice can’t wait forever and now jury trials, one of the biggest challenges in a pandemic due to the raw amount of people needed to conduct one, are back on.
All Indiana counties were required to submit an operating plan to the Indiana Supreme Court for review, with Noble County’s five-page outline gaining approval on June 11.
That plan outlines some general safety measures — people must wear masks to enter the courthouse and wear them in court, plexiglass barriers have been installed in courtrooms to create physical barriers between people and staff are encouraged to keep social distance — Noble County judges also set up jury trial specific procedures.
First off, all trials will be conducted in the Noble Circuit Court courtroom, the largest of the three courtrooms.
Instead of the 14-chair jury box, where jurors sit almost shoulder-to-shoulder, jurors will be spaced out on the benches at the back of the courtroom where the audience would usually sit.
Anyone who is attending court to watch the proceedings will be allowed to sit in the jury box instead of the back benches.
The court has also brought in a large digital screen that will be set up to display court exhibits, since the circuit court projector only displays on the far wall opposite the jury box, which can be difficult to see from the gallery depending on where one is seated.
Where the parties and witnesses sit is also being changed up. Instead of having tables facing the judge’s bench and the witness box to the left of the judge near the jury box, the prosecution and defense tables will be pivoted 90 degrees to both face each other and a witness chair will be placed in between them, in front of the judge.
That positioning will allow jurors in the gallery to look straight-on at the witness while he or she testifies. While the judge will be looking at the back of the witness’s head from that position, he will be able to see all of the jurors during the trial.
As for jury selection itself — one of the most challenging aspects of a trial as the courthouse struggles to house dozens of prospective jurors even in normal times — the court will summon jurors in smaller groups at staggered times and keep prospective jurors spaced out during selection.
Prospective jurors were sent an additional questionnaire about COVID-19 to fill out and Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer said health issues will be considered in requiring people to come for jury duty.
“We will excuse people who are ill or have someone who is ill at home,” Kramer said.
Noble Superior Court 1 has the distinction of being the first trial up, with proceedings starting today. It’s a Level 6 domestic battery case and therefore not the size, scope and length of more severe felony trials.
Noble Superior Court 1 Judge Robert Kirsch said the case will require a six-person jury instead of the larger 12-person panel and that, so far, the jury pool response appears to be about the same even despite COVID-19, Kirsch said.
“Face masks will be required for potential and selected jurors. Counsel, the defendant, the judge and court staff will not be required to wear masks,” Kirsch said. “So far the number of people seeking to be deferred from serving on the jury is about the same as pre-COVID trials. This will be a six-person trial and I have called 60 jurors.
“As far as jury selection itself is concerned, I do not expect it to be too much more difficult to get a jury than before COVID. It will just be different,” Kirsch said.
While the procedures have been laid out ahead, only time will tell whether a little trial and error will be needed to tweak the process to run its smoothest. Kirsch will be at the forefront, as his court has this first trial and then potential for two more before the other courts may have their first.
Although Noble County doesn’t have many trials each year, and most of the trials it does have are for lower-level offenses, there are still many potential trials on the calendar, although some dates are canceled if parties resolve the matter before a jury is required.
Kirsch said after this week’s trial he has possible settings for July 22 and 23, Aug. 5 and 6 and Aug. 19 and 20. Noble Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Hagen doesn’t have his first trial setting until Aug. 12, another six-person jury; while Judge Kramer said he doesn’t have his first possible trial setting until mid-August.
This week’s trial will be a learning experience and the judges are expected to evaluate how things went and make any adjustments for future hearings.
“By (August) we should have some real world experience with conducting a jury trial, so I expect there will be some fine tuning of the mechanisms I will use to give our defendants a fair trial, while maximizing the safety of jurors, witnesses, attorneys and spectators,” Hagen said.
Hagen, who operates out of the county’s smallest courtroom in Superior 2, said he’s also looking into the possibility of streaming court proceedings to the Indiana Supreme Court channel.
Audio and video recording aren’t typically allowed in Indiana courtrooms, so live-streaming a case would be a unique glimpse into the legal system for those who don’t usually attend court proceedings.
Kirsch said since spectators are still allowed access to trials, streaming isn’t totally necessary, although it may be needed if a case comes up that is likely to draw a larger audience than a typical low-level felony sitting.
Despite the changes and challenges, Noble County’s judges feel confident that they will still be able to run fair proceedings and give both the state and defense an equitable day in court.
And, if for some reason the new format appears to be impacting that, the judge always has the option to hit the reset button.
“I have viewed webcasts discussing suggestions and steps to be able to conduct fair and impartial trials,” Kramer said. “As for me, if during the course of a trial, I feel that it’s not happening I will declare a mistrial, make adjustments, and start over.”
