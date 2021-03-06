It’s been one year since Indiana confirmed its first case of the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 has become not just a part of our collective dictionary, but a part of our lives in many ways since March 6, 2020, when Indiana announced it had identified its first Hoosier infected with the virus.
The toll of the pandemic can be measured in numerous ways. Lives have been lost. Jobs were eliminated, furloughed or changed. The public events and places people love had to cancel, close, shrink or adapt.
Putting a mask over your nose and mouth has become as second nature as making sure you have your keys, wallet and cell phone.
For some, this past year has probably dragged, a slog of getting through one day at a time in hopes that tomorrow would be better. For others, looking back at the whirlwind of changes placed on Hoosiers, maybe it seems like it’s been less.
It’s been a year, literally.
And it’s been a year, figuratively, too, for Hoosiers, for their physical health, mental health and livelihoods.
A year on, cases have dropped to record lows as vaccines go out to hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers as Indiana makes progress building immunity to the virus. The end of the pandemic is in sight, just months away.
Indiana’s not quite there yet, but it’s getting closer.
“We have been through a lot together and we want to get out of this together and we’re pointed in that direction,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said on Wednesday.
Where we began
On March 6, 2020, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb took to the podium flanked by his Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Indianapolis-area medical professionals to talk about Indiana’s first case.
An Indianapolis man was put into isolation after coming to the hospital with flu-like symptoms, becoming the first patient in the state to test positive for the new novel coronavirus.
At the time, the United States had only recorded about 200 cases of the virus on American shores, although it was just the start of an illness that would spread widely across the nation and the world and impact everyone’s lives in one way or another.
“With the global spread of COVID-19, the question has never been if Indiana would get a case, but when we would see one,” Box said at the time.
Holcomb declared a public health emergency early on, setting the stage to take the steps to try to protect Hoosiers and marshal the resources needed to fight a battle they saw coming.
Soon after as more cases began to pop up around the state, grocery store shelves emptied and toilet paper became a seriously valuable commodity, occupying the consciousness of the nation as a sign of the times.
On March 16, the first Hoosier died of COVID-19.
On March 25, Indiana’s first and only stay-at-home order went into effect as Holcomb told all Hoosiers to stay home unless absolutely necessary. The order made exceptions for what were deemed “essential workers” to keep some parts of society functioning.
Thousands were put out of work as businesses shuttered, either unable or unwilling to operate during the shutdown. Unemployment in northeast Indiana hit as high as 30% in some counties when factories idled amid the stay-at-home order.
Entering May, the stay-at-home order was lifted and life began to slowly resume in steps as the Back on Track plan allowed for a cautious stair-stepped reopening of the state.
The good news was that, after the initial spring surge, cases and deaths had fallen way down and testing was ever-increasing, allowing health officials to get a better and better picture week-to-week of the true extent of the virus.
The state reopened bit by bit and by September, the situation was the best it had ever been, with low cases, low positivity and low deaths. Announcements about vaccine development were sounding more optimistic, with the possibility of the first shots coming to market by the end of 2020.
Then, the wheels came off as colder weather set in.
Starting in October, cases began to surge as the virus spread wildly around the state. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths began to rocket straight upward as hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers became infected, thousands were being hospitalized and at first hundreds, then thousands, died each month from COVID-19.
In mid-December, when Indiana was starting to see the first signs of improvement off its worst-ever days in the pandemic, the first COVID-19 vaccine got its approval and started going out across the state.
As 2020 turned to 2021, the situation has steadily improved, picking up steam as more and more vaccines go out.
As of today, March 6, 2021, Indiana is arguably at its best-ever point and looking optimistically that things could get even better as spring and summer approach and more and more people get their immunity to the virulent, deadly virus.
The toll
In a battle against an enemy that couldn’t be defeated outright, Indiana suffered many, many losses over the last year.
In total, 12,263 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.
That price was paid most heavily by the state’s oldest — 92.6% of those Hoosiers lost were 60 years old and older.
In total, 43,044 Hoosiers were hospitalized at one point for COVID-19.
About 1 in every 10 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus over the last year. The virus spared no demographic, with Hoosiers from babies to centenarians all among those who caught and potentially spread the virus to others.
Some had no symptoms at all. Others dealt with illnesses like minor colds, some like harsh flus and others were knocked down and out by a sickness unlike anything they had before. Some recovered easily. Others have cleared the infection but may still be facing lingering side effects from a serious illness weeks or even months later. And thousands of families said good-bye to loved ones, friends, coworkers. Locally, 14,799 residents in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties tested positive for COVID-19 over the last year. Of those, 281 didn’t recover.
Where we stand
A year on, the end of the pandemic often feels like a tangible thing now, a date not too far off that is achievable, sooner than later.
“I count my lucky stars every day that we’re having this discussion about hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers getting vaccinated and we’re not making seven more years and that’s a really good thing,” Holcomb said.
As of Friday afternoon, nearly 1.1 million Hoosiers have received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for about 16% of the total population.
Locally, that number is just shy of 24,000 of the four-county area’s approximately 165,000 residents.
On Wednesday, Box said that a year ago, the thought that Indiana would have a vaccine, much less be distributing it so aggressively just one year out from the virus’ arrival in the state would have seemed nearly impossible.
“It’s hard to believe this weekend will mark one year since our first case of COVID-19 identified here in the state of Indiana,” Box said. “It’s been a year of trials and of heartbreak for so many Hoosiers but it’s also been a year that’s shown us how resilient and how resourceful we can be as a state.”
It’s been a long road to arrive here. State leaders and health officials have stayed a steady course even when there had been pushback from their own constituents against the measures implemented to try to blunt the virus’ toll.
The days of normal haven’t quite returned yet. Events are still limited depending on the local situation and masks are still required, although even those things may start to disappear even as soon as April 1.
Holcomb extended his public emergency through the end of March, but in doing so sounded numerous optimistic notes about not just where the state is but also how bright the tunnel ahead is appearing.
“We’re very aware of what people are thinking, but all I know is we’re on the right path,” Holcomb said earlier this week in response to questions about whether Indiana should follow suit and drop mask mandates and other restrictions like some southern states have done. “What really drives me is having vaccination available to the most at-risk, including those comorbidities. And we are on the path, and once we get through that, I’m going to be a happy camper.”
Indiana’s not quite there yet.
The virus may never truly be eradicated, but current signs suggest that it can be adequately controlled to the point that normal life can resume once enough people are immunized.
It’s been one year since Indiana entered the pandemic.
But it’s looking like it will be less than another year before the state exits it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.