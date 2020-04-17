PLEASANT LAKE — The Pleasant Lake Elementary School Booster Club has put up a blessing box on the side of the school.
Tuesday, the box was affixed to the brick building beside Door 7. It is full of nonperishable food products to help those in the community that may be having difficulties during the economic slow down associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is currently going to be used for food donations to the Pleasant Lake community and then after the COVID-19 pandemic passes, we are going to transition it to a book box for students,” said Pleasant Lake Elementary School Principal Rosie Brandt. “I just felt there was a need during these difficult times for our families. It is a way we are able to give back.”
Brandt and members of the Booster Club dreamed up the blessing box in a brainstorming session. Booster Club member Kandee Stroud’s husband, Nathan, built the box and Kandee painted it and added lettering.
“It turned out very nice,” said Brandt. “It’s heavy and durable.”
People are encouraged to make nonperishable food donation to keep the box stocked.
“I just hope the community uses it during this difficult time,” said Brandt. “I know there are a lot of people out of work and I was hoping to find a way to help our families and the Pleasant Lake community.”
