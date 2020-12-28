INDIANAPOLIS — The four-county area has lost four more residents to COVID-19.
Steuben County logged its 20th and 21st deaths, LaGrange County tallied its 52nd and Noble County recorded its 54th death in reports from the Indiana State Department of Health over Sunday and Monday.
Case numbers are way down to start the week, although that's more an impact of testing being way down coming out of the Christmas holiday weekend than anything. Activity had been trending downward prior to the holiday.
Steuben County saw two more deaths, occurring on Christmas Day and Dec. 27, both people who were 80 or older, according to demographic information from the state.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, six have been people in their 60s, five deaths have been people in their 70s and 10 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
In LaGrange County, the 52nd death of this year occurred on Dec. 23 and was a person 80 years old or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, six deaths among people in their 60s, 16 among people in their 70s and 28 people who were 80 or older.
And in Noble County, the 54th death of 2020 in that county occurred on Dec. 26 and was also a person 80 or older.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with five people in their 60s, 13 people in their 70s and 33 at 80 or older.
Across the four-county region, there have been 37 deaths to date in December, which lower than the 63 deaths recorded in November but still the second-highest month ever.
With 178 deaths total since the start of the pandemic, 56% of the region's death county has been tallied since Nov. 1.
Statewide deaths have been running lower than average for the last four days, with totals of 40, 30, 35 and 43 since Christmas Day. The state is averaging 74 deaths per day this month.
The low numbers, however, are typical after holidays and on weekends. Tuesdays usually result in the highest reported death totals as the state plays catch-up in verification and reporting of deaths in the early week. Indiana has had more than 100 reported deaths for five consecutive Tuesdays.
Case numbers dropped significantly, but that's more a result of testing numbers bottoming out after Christmas. Indiana logged 1,820 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 2,465 on Monday. Those are the lowest single-day counts since Oct. 27.
However, the low case counts came on days both around 18,000 total tests administered, well below the monthly average of 46,000 per day and the lowest testing numbers since Oct. 20. Positivity was 9.82% on Sunday and 14.09% on Monday. Positivity rates have averaged around 12% this month.
Statewide hospitalizations continue their slow but steady improvement, with cases ticking up slightly to 2,866 but overall on a downward slope off a high of more than 3,400 patients in treatment set back on Nov. 30.
Locally, case counts didn't change much over a two-day span where there was smaller overall change on the state level.
Steuben County added 21 cases, followed by Noble County with 17, DeKalb County with 10 and LaGrange County with five.
Noble County is nearing 4,000 cases all time, while DeKalb County is approaching 3,000 all time and LaGrange County is nearing 2,000 all-time. Steuben County is at 2,545 after having cleared the 2,500 plateau last week.
