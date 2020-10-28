ANGOLA — Four age groups in what could be considered middle age categories accounted for the majority of an increase of 87 cases of COVID-19 in the past week in Steuben County, data from the Steuben County Health Department said.
As of Wednesday, Steuben County was one case shy of hitting a new milestone with 699 cases. Steuben County remained at eight deaths and of the overall cases, 469 were considered recovered. That translates to 222 active cases in the county, which can lead to greater spread if people don't take precautions.
Just over 77% of the new cases were recorded in people aged 30-69 in four age categories.
Of the 87 new cases recorded in the week ending Wednesday, 67 were from these four categories: 30-39 (12), 40-49, (15), 50-59 (23) and 60-69 (17), the only groups with double-digit growth.
It was the first time in several weeks the main increase in cases didn't occur in the 20-29 age category, which, while still having the most cases overall at 155, only increased by five cases.
The 20-29 age group has consistently outpaced other categories since the start of the school year. Since Aug. 28, the category has more than tripled the amount of cases it represents, now with 155, or about 22% of the total of all cases in Steuben County.
The only age group that didn't see an increase at all was 80 and older, which remained at 20.
On the positive side, Steuben County's positivity rate dropped to 7.0%, which helped the county improve to a 1.5 county rating. That brought the county back into the more favorable yellow rating from the previous week's orange, which indicates moderate spread.
The ratings provide communities — particularly schools — a guide on conditions and whether they should consider restricting some activities based on the spread of the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.