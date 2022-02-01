INDIANAPOLIS — After spiking sky high in a few short weeks, Indiana is now coming down quickly off omicron variant peak.
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths still remain very high, but they are improving.
This past week, Indiana averaged 8,464 new cases of COVID-19 per day, which is a sharp drop from the 13,651 per day average the week prior.
At its worst point, the seven-day average for cases had been above 14,000 per day, so Indiana has seen a sharp drop off its recent peak. That being said, even at 8,400 cases per day, the state is still running higher than any other point in the nearly two years of the pandemic outside of this omicron-driven peak.
The omicron variant is an extremely infectious variant, which replicates quickly and can spread widely even before people realize they've been infected. Because of its fast replication speed, even vaccinated individuals can carry and spread the virus, even if they don't end up ill.
Hospitalizations have also improved, falling to 2,792 total patients in care from 3,204 the week before.
Hospitalizations had peaked over 3,500 patients at their record-high point in the last month, but have started to come down.
Deaths have not changed much from a week ago, averaging 74 reported per day, just about the same as 75 per day a week ago.
Deaths are a lagging indicator, so they usually take three to four weeks to reflect new changes in direction in other faster-moving indicators like cases and hospitalizations. The elevated death count recognizes the sharp rising cases and hospitalizations that were seen following the Christmas holiday.
The four-county area logged five new deaths this past week, with DeKalb County tallying three and Noble and Steuben each adding one.
In DeKalb County, the three new deaths take the county to 136 all time. Those deaths occurred on Jan. 26, 28 and 31 and included two people in their 70s and one person in their 60s, according to state demographic information.
To date, DeKalb County has had one deaths in a person under 20 years old, one death of a person in their 30s, four deaths among patients in their 40s, 10 deaths among people in their 50s, 20 deaths among people in their 60s, 32 deaths of patients in their 70s and 67 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
In Noble County, the one new death put the county at 143 deaths overall. The new death occurred on Jan. 30 and was a person 80 years old or older.
To date in Noble County, six deaths have been among a resident in their 40s, nine were people in their 50s, 22 people in their 60s, 35 people in their 70s and 71 at 80 or older.
And in Steuben County, one new death took that county to 107 overall, with the new death occurring Jan. 25. The death was a person 80 years old or older.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, two have been people in their 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, 10 have been people in their 50s, 22 have been people in their 60s, 34 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 37 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Despite Indiana's record-high cases recently and second-highest-ever death counts — January 2022 was the second-deadliest month of the pandemic for the state with more than 2,000 deaths, surpassed only by December 2020 — the state has seen basically no change in its vaccination rate in response.
The state saw only about a 1% increase during the month of January, with about 54% of the state's total population fully vaccinated, making it one of the worst in the U.S.
Vaccination rates in northeast Indiana are well below the statewide average. Steuben County is the best at about 48.5%, with the other counties trailing farther behind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.