ANGOLA — The Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County board passed a pandemic policy that lays out how staff will continue to be paid and what happens if they are diagnosed with novel coronavirus or have to care for someone that is sick.
In a virtual meeting held through Zoom, Director Sonya Dintaman also presented a reopening policy for the library for when the governor’s stay-at-home order is lifted.
Up to this point, library staff have continued to receive paychecks even with the building closed.
The pandemic policy proposes that staff continue to be paid, switching to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act once the stay at home order is lifted and staff can return.
“Then, if they are diagnosed or have to take care of someone or if they are ordered to quarantine, they would get sick pay beyond what they have, pay provided for by that bill,” Dintaman said. “Anyone that didn’t want to come in and work would have to start using their paid time off.”
Board President Gay Kirkton said as long as salary money is budgeted for the staff, continuing to pay them might as well happen.
Staff that can do things at home or periodically in the building are doing so, Dintaman said. Others are working on professional development or continuing education.
“They’re at least all doing things that are library-related at home,” she said.
And yes, because it was asked in the meeting, each of the animals that call the children’s department home are now staying with children’s librarian Jessica Boyd at her house.
As for a reopening timeline, Dintaman said right now the plan once the order to stay home is lifted, staff will need a few days to be in the building getting things organized.
From there, curbside service will most likely be in effect for a week or two before slowly reopening the building for some things.
Computers will have to be spread out before staff phase in letting people in to use computers at that time. Dintaman said she has ordered a few laptops that will be able to be used spaced throughout the library.
Meeting rooms will be closed for the foreseeable future.
Summer reading was also included in the reopening timeline she presented, as the library still wants to be able to offer the program in some capacity.
Boyd, said Dintaman, is considering some make-and-take craft kits for the program and considering virtual videos and other virtual presentations.
