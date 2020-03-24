So, you, being a lifelong learner, are probably already aware of this item about which I am to share with you and will simply serve as a reminder.
I venture to guess that an intelligent newspaper-subscribing individual such as yourself has heard a news story or perhaps read an article on this virus which has apparently taken over many areas of this nation and the world. I just began really studying it the other day and thought you might find a few things as interesting, as I did, which may not be as prominently shared across the interwebs.
The whole thing began quite a ways back and with all the news about this virus — it seems like it began forever ago. I’ve been informed that unless I stand at least 6 feet apart from my neighbor I could very well contract this thing. It is highly contagious and spreads like wildfire. Some reports claim it is airborne in that I need not even come into physical contact with another being before I am infected.
It’s genesis is subtle but then grows into a full-blown pandemic. I am certain you have heard of this before.
It is said that it dates all the way back to the early 1400s during the reign of Vlad the Inhaler. They call it laughter. Are you familiar with this? Count Vlad and his minions were sitting around one fine morning before dawn eating Flaming Hot Cheetos and sipping on their gin and juice with Vlad’s mind on his coffin and his coffin on his mind.
Renfield told what was then called “a joke” and they began laughing. It caught on so quickly throughout the castle that the virus of laughter reached beyond the walls into the townspeople infecting them to the extent they could no longer hold on to their torches and pitchforks, eventually dropped the weapons, ordered a pizza, and began discussing how they could live with each other’s differences.
Now, you might be asking yourself, “Toby, is that really true?”
You may have heard something similar on Dr. Phil, and to be quite honest I wasn’t there when it happened. This is all hearsay, but the gentleman at the insane asylum seemed nice enough and offered me a Twinkie at the end of the story, so of course I was going to listen intently.
Now, this virus of which I speak is plausibly mutated to the extent that one does not even need to tell a joke, but rather they could simply start laughing and if you are within listening distance you will catch it. I’ve heard horror stories of people watching videos — videos — of young babies on YouTube just laughing and people catch the virus.
I tried to reach out to YouTube for comment, but their studios have been shut down temporarily. It makes me wonder if it is due to the virus.
I have been informed of people gathering together in large groups for — get this — “a few laughs.” The odd thing about this pandemic is that I have yet to read of something negative bubbling to the surface from contracting this “laughter” or whatever the cool kids are calling it today. It is not harmful, causes no one to seek medical attention, and even seems to lighten the general mood, releases stress and reduces blood pressure.
So, who knows, maybe this “laughter” thing might be good for us after all. Of course, this is probably yesterday’s news to you, and all this has been nothing more than a review and a well-read individual like yourself may even have a few corrections on my history of Vlad the Inhaler, but it does make a simple man like me wonder if there is something to laughter. Maybe we could give it a shot, boost some cardio, and turn it all the way up to 11.
I admit that I am no physician, but I can’t help but wonder what might transpire if we were to purposefully spread a little laughter. We may be unable to immediately find a reason to laugh, however, just begin laughing, and allow it to spread like wildfire beyond the walls of our current situation that eventually the townspeople will lay down their torches and pitchforks, order some pizza and wax poetic about babies on YouTube who have contracted this laughter. And, similar to a train wreck or a perfectly glazed “hot” donut from Krispy Kreme, it becomes something away from which one can not turn, but then again ... that’s just my humble opinion.
