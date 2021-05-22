INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 activity dropped across the state for the second consecutive week as cases and positivity fell across Indiana.
There were no new deaths locally, although deaths ticked up slightly across the state over the past week.
Average daily cases dropped to approximately 699 per day, down from 846 cases per day last week and from 1,033 per day two weeks back. Positivity was also down slightly, falling to 3.39% from 3.5% last week. And hospitalizations were down slightly to 800 from 832 last Saturday.
Deaths were the only metric that ticked up slightly, rising to about 12 per day average over the last week from approximately nine per day a week ago.
Northern Indiana has seen COVID-19 activity fall off recently, as county ratings all reverted to yellow for moderate spread of the virus, after boasting several high-spread counties earlier in the month.
Indiana also saw increased vaccine uptake this past week, although that’s most likely due to it being the first full week since vaccines were made available to Hoosiers 12-15.
More than 2.4 million Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing about 41.5% of all eligible residents 12 years old and older.
Hoosiers can sign up for vaccines at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 for assistance.
Cases ticked up slightly in Noble County and were the same as last week in DeKalb County, but dropped in the other two counties.
Noble County added 63 new cases on the week, followed by DeKalb County with 30, Steuben County with 25 and LaGrange at 18.
No new deaths were reported. DeKalb County remains at 85 deaths all time, followed by Noble County at 84, LaGrange County at 70 and Steuben County with 57.
