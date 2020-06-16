FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees approved a set of policies that will be followed in athletics in light of sports returning following the COVID-19 pandemic.
During its meeting Monday, the board endorsed guidance the athletic department has provided after working with a number of entities so students can return playing organizing sports starting July 9.
“Our goal is to get our athletes back here July 6 and get them back here safely,” said Athletic Director Roger Probst.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association has decided student-athletes will not need to get updated physicals in light of COVID-19.
However, there will be exceptions to that, Probst said. Students will need new physical releases if they:
• Are new to Fremont Community Schools this fall;
• sustained a concussion playing a sport last school year; and/or
• had an injury last year and have yet to get clearance to return to play.
Probst said he had a list of students who might fall under the different cases calling for new physicals and he would contact the families.
“I am going to call all those households and let them know you are going to have to have a physical,” Probst said.
If student-athletes have had COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has, a clearance to return to sports will be needed.
Probst said he has been working with other athletic directors, the Indiana Department of Education, ISHAA and the Steuben County Health Department on determining the best policies for Fremont athletics. He said the Steuben County Health Department provided him with a lengthy set of guidelines to consider.
For example, the use of face masks is highly encouraged but not when doing rigorous activities.
Other considerations are being made for what to do with a player’s face mask when it has been removed.
On Tuesday Probst said he will be meeting with all Fremont Middle and High School coaches to cover the guidelines they must follow when sports open back up.
As an added note, Probst said the football jamboree will be held on Aug. 15, a Saturday. That’s because if it would have been held on the traditional Friday date, Aug. 14, no fans would have been allowed in the stands.
