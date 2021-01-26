INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb and LaGrange counties each recorded one new COVID-19 death in Wednesday’s statewide report.
Statewide case numbers still continue to drop as they have been for the last few weeks and although deaths have slowed they haven’t stopped across Indiana.
In Wednesday’s report from the Indiana State Department of Health, DeKalb County recorded its 65th death from COVID-19 while LaGrange County recorded its 63rd.
In DeKalb County, the death occurred on Sunday and was a person in their 70s, said demographic information from the state.
To date, DeKalb County has had seven deaths among people in their 60s, 20 deaths of patients in their 70s and 38 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
In LaGrange County, the new death occurred on Monday and was a person 80 years old or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, six deaths among people in their 60s, 19 among people in their 70s and 36 people who were 80 or older.
The two new deaths mark the fourth in DeKalb County this month, while LaGrange County has recorded three so far in January. Those are considerably down from the previous two months, when DeKalb County had 49 deaths total in November and December and LaGrange County had 38 during that same period.
The two local deaths were part of 80 deaths recorded on Tuesday across the state, which is higher than the monthly average, although Tuesdays always have the highest death counts as reporting catches up from the weekend. Although 80 is above the monthly running average of 59 deaths per day, that total is lower than many recent Tuesdays that were over 100 deaths week after week throughout November and December.
Case counts across the state were very low, however, at just 1,718 new cases on Tuesday. That’s the lowest one-day count on a Tuesday since Oct. 20 when the state was in the early stages of its fall 2020 surge.
The case number did come on a lower-than-average testing total of only about 25,000 tests, but that still resulting in a one-day positivity return of 6.65%, which remains low.
Positivity results have been below 7% for six of the last seven days, with Monday being the one day that has crested that mark. But it marks 15 consecutive days below 10%.
The statewide benchmark for positivity is below 5%, a level the entire state had achieved during September before case activity started surging across Indiana in the fall.
State hospitalizations dropped again, falling below 2,000 for the first time since Nov. 4, now sitting at 1,976 patients total in treatment for COVID-19. That’s still about double what numbers were running prior to the late 2020 surge, but has been a continual improvement from the all-time high mark of more than 3,400 patients in care on Nov. 30.
Area counties showed low case count increases on Tuesday as new COVID-19 numbers have dropped sharply since the turn of the year.
DeKalb County added 15 new cases but the other three counties were all in single digits, with Steuben County at eight new, Noble County at five new and LaGrange County at just three new.
Looking ahead to new color-coded country metrics ratings on Wednesday, the four-county area should at least be in the orange with the possibility that some counties could even drop into the yellow for the first time in months.
DeKalb and Steuben counties are likely to sit in the orange with positivity rates above 10% and with case counts that have come down but not sharply enough to might trigger a yellow rating.
Noble and LaGrange counties, however, may hit that mark.
LaGrange County might get there by virtue of very low cases per-capita seen over the last week. Cases for the last week would have to fall below 100 cases per 100,000 residents over the last week. Adjusted for LaGrange’s population, that would be 40 actual cases on the week.
Noble County could get to yellow if its per-capita cases have fallen below 200 per 100,000 — 96 actual cases — as its positivity rate is now below 10%. Dropping to a lower per-capita case rate would push Noble into the yellow for the week.
This past week, Steuben County was in the red and the other three counties were in orange, so, at worst one county will improve and the other three will be unchanged. At best, three out of four counties could improve a rating in the coming week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.