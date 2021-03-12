KENDALLVILLE — This year’s Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce banquet is a go, with local businesses and residents gathering virtually this year.
Lt. Gov Suzanne Crouch will be the event’s keynote speaker this year for a livestream that people will be able to view from home, with some locally provided snacks, too, if they’re willing to pick them up ahead of the show.
Although this year’s event isn’t quite back to normal yet with a big in-person dinner like usual, the virtual event is a step up from 2020 when the banquet was simply canceled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The banquet will take place on April 23 from 7-8 p.m. and will run virtually over Zoom and streaming on YouTube, so people at home could watch on their phones, computers or even TVs if they can stream YouTube.
East Noble Theater Director Josh Ogle will emcee the event.
Crouch is a longtime Indiana servant, previously serving in the Indiana House from 2005-2014 before being being appointed as Treasurer of State. In 2016, she joined the gubernatorial ticket with Eric Holcomb after former Gov. Mike Pence left the state to run as vice president.
She’s been serving as lieutenant governor since and is now in her second term, which runs through 2024.
The lieutenant governor heads up the state’s agriculture and rural development agencies and also has roles with other state agencies including tourism, housing and community development and security.
The lieutenant governor’s office oversees many grant-making agencies, so lieutenant governor’s often spend a lot of time on the road visiting communities, promoting projects and handing over grant checks to recipient agencies.
Crouch has been no exception to that role, visiting northeast Indiana often during her time in office. She was last in Kendallville in September 2019 to hand-deliver the city’s $600,000 Main Street grant, which provided close to half the funding for the downtown streetscape project.
Last year’s event was supposed to feature Fort Wayne native Jaylon Smith, a linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys. Last year, the chamber had hoped to carry forward Smith to this year’s event, but due to COVID-19 had to replace him this year. That being said, he’s still under contract to come as the 2022 guest.
The banquet will include two years worth of awards since last year’s event had to be canceled. Those include the 2019 and 2020 Businesses of the Year, 2019 and 2020 Industries of the Year; 2020 and 2021 Citizens of the Year.
This year, the Chamber is also launching a new award, the 2020 and 2021 Young Professionals of the Year.
Awards will be presented to the winners in advance of the banquet and recorded to share during the banquet livestream.
Due to the format change, the Chamber is also taking the opportunity to mix in a fun new offering, a short interactive game of Family Feud with teams from the Kendallville Rotary Club and the Young Professionals Network.
The cost to join/participate is $10 per person, and people can register online at business.kendallvillechamber.com/events. People who register will receive a link for the virtual event.
In addition, each attendee who registers will be able to pick up a program, a bucket of popcorn, and two specialty cookies the day of event between 4-6 p.m. at the Strand Theatre to enjoy while watching. Those items are being provided by WhatchamaCAKES and the Strand Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.