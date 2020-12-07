ANGOLA — Trine University's Gamma Phi Epsilon sorority raised over $11,000 to benefit a local 21-month-old-girl, Nomalee "Molly" Gregory.
Though the sisters of Gamma Phi Epsilon were not able to host their annual Boo Cancer philanthropy event, they instead held an online silent auction on Nov. 1, along with other events.
"When we started the semester, I personally did not think Boo Cancer would be able to happen. Then I realized that no matter how much we raised, Nomalee's family would still be proud of us," Kaitlyn Scott, philanthropy chair, said.
Nomalee, of Angola, was diagnosed with retroperitoneal immature teratoma with yolk sack malignancy 19 days after she was born. This is an extremely rare type of tumor that has less than 20,000 cases diagnosed worldwide every year.
Since she was diagnosed, she has had two surgeries to remove the tumor. Her protein levels are still very high, but she remains tumor-free.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sisters of Gamma Phi Epsilon were not able to hold their traditional Boo Cancer Carnival because of social distancing protocols. Instead, they hosted a silent auction on their Facebook page.
"I started reaching out to all businesses within the community to get started. This allowed us to put on the biggest silent auction we have ever had. I have never been so happy to see an event be so successful," Scott said.
In addition to the auction, the sorority sisters raised money through online bingo. They also sold shirts, scrunchies and stickers in Trine's Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center.
Gamma Phi Epsilon raised a total of $11,278 for Nomalee and her family. Scott presented the money on Saturday.
"It feels amazing to help change Nomalee's life and be able to help her family when needed the most," Scott said.
More than 30 companies donated to the silent auction, including: the Trine University Science Department, Best Dressed Boutique, Biggby Coffee, Northwest Ohio Vision Center, Joppa Minerals, Caleo, The Boathouse Boutique, Redemption Media Co., Healthies, Brown-N-Bare, Suzanne Frances Designs, Mud Love, Five Lakes, Wings Etc., Ceb's Seeds, Dry Dock Marina, Subway, Village Kitchen, Family Video, Blue Lake Sewing Shop, The Bent Fork, Just Breathe Salt Room, Pupcake Treats, Angola Dairy Queen, The Social, MJ's Uptown Antiques, Wayside Furniture, SweetWater Musical, Trine University Bookstore, Erica Amans - Coldwell Banker, Ricci Landscaping Management, SDI, The Computer Station in Fremont, and 6 Autumns Food & Spirits.
