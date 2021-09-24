ANGOLA — Steuben County has now crested the 70 mark for deaths from COVID-19, the Steuben County Health Department reports.
This week it was reported that there are now 71 people who have died from the coronavirus, the Health Department announced on Thursday.
The Health Department is reporting 4,985 COVID-19 positive cases with 4,687 people considered recovered.
This compares with the Indiana State Department of Health's data, which says there have been 5,017 cases in Steuben County with 68 deaths.
Of the 4,985 positive cases, 212 cases have been identified as being among people who have been successfully vaccinated for COVID-19.
The Health Department is still urging people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, and has even planned mobile clinics starting in October.
The Health Department has started providing third doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people whose immune systems are compromised or they have other qualifying conditions.
On Friday the Indiana Department of Health announced boosters would be available for certain individuals after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved them on Thursday. (See related story.)
People can schedule a vaccination appointment at ourshot.in.gov. Nearly 47% of eligible Steuben County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
For now, people can get vaccinated at the following locations locally:
• Steuben County Health Department, 317 S. Wayne St., lower floor, 668-1000, ext. 1500
• Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, 416 E. Maumee St., 667-5622
• CVS Pharmacy, 700 N. Wayne St., 665-2106
• Meijer pharmacy, 2990 N. Wayne St., 668-1110
• Walmart pharmacy, 2016 N. Wayne St., 665-7033
• Walgreens, 2012 N. Wayne St., 665-5560
• People may also call 211 for vaccine registration assistance.
People who need to be tested for COVID-19 have three options:
• Cameron Respiratory Clinic, 1381 N. Wayne St., 667-5633
• CVS Pharmacy, 700 N. Wayne St., 665-2106
• Steuben County Community Testing, Commons Park, 501 S. John St.
