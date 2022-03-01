INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID-19 situation hasn’t looked this good since Indiana first got hit with new, more infectious virus variants.
Continuing more than a month of improvement, new COVID-19 activity has dropped to levels not seen since summer 2021.
This past week, Indiana averaged 698 cases per day, sizable drop from the 1,120-per-day average a week ago. That’s the lowest seven-day average since late July 2021.
Cases had spiked as high as more than 14,000 per day at the height of the omicron-variant-fuelded surge that peaked in mid-January, but have fallen quickly and sharply since after the virus ran its course infecting hundreds of thousands following Christmas.
Indiana hasn’t seen case numbers this low since the earliest arrival of new variants. The delta variant of the virus started circulating around July last year, while the omicron variant hit the state at the end of 2021.
Cases had been at all-time lows in June 2021, with only about 200 new cases per day logged across all of Indiana.
Hospitalization numbers are down, too, from 1,093 a week back to 818 total patients in care. At their worst, more than 3,500 Hoosiers were simultaneously hospitalized with COVID-19, so that metric, too, is vastly improved.
Average daily deaths still aren’t changing much, with an average of 50 deaths per day over the last week, about the same as the 51 per day as last week’s weekly average.
The four-county area recorded four new deaths this week — it’s lowest weekly amount in some time — with two new in LaGrange County and one each in Noble and Steuben counties.
LaGrange County joined its neighbors in three digits, hitting 100 deaths all time with two new added to its total this week. Both deaths were older and have just been updated to the dashboard, having occurred on Feb. 8 and Feb. 11. That included one person in their 20s and one person at age 80 or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among a person in their 20s, one in their 40s, four deaths among people in their 50s, 15 deaths among people in their 60s, 30 among people in their 70s and 49 people who were 80 or older.
In Noble County, its 151st death all time occurred on Feb. 24 and was a person in their 70s.
To date in Noble County, six deaths have been among a resident in their 40s, nine were people in their 50s, 25 people in their 60s, 37 people in their 70s and 74 at 80 or older.
And in Steuben County, its 115th death all time occurred on Feb. 22 and was a person in their 70s.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, two have been people in their 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, 10 have been people in their 50s, 22 have been people in their 60s, 37 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 41 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
