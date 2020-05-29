INDIANAPOLIS — Small Indiana businesses who took a big revenue hit due to COVID-19 will soon be able to apply for a new grant program to help them get rolling again.
During Friday's statewide COVID-19 press conference, Jim Schellinger, Indiana secretary of commerce, announced that Indiana will be devoting $30 million in federal CARES Act funding to support small businesses that suffered significant revenue losses.
The Small Business Restart Grant for businesses with less than 50 employees and less than $5 million in annual revenue will be eligible for grants up to $10,000 total. Those funds can be used for expenses like rent, utilities, lease payment or personal protective equipment purchases.
Businesses that have suffered revenue loss of at least 40% will be able to get $2,500 per month up to $10,000 total. For businesses more severely impacted — suffering at least 80% revenue loss — can get a bigger payout, $5,000 per month, still up to the $10,000 total.
Schellinger also noted that $5 million of the $30 million total is being earmarked specifically for minority-owner and women-owned small businesses.
"These are grants, they're not loans, helping accelerate the speed of economic recovery activity by providing working capital to cover certain expenses related to the pandemic," Schellinger said.
"We have 700,000 small businesses in the state of Indiana and we have approximately 160,000 of them that are 50 employees or fewer," Schellinger said. "It's meant to help them with their expenses ... hard expenses, fixed expenses."
Schellinger noted that the small businesses loans are aimed at helping firms that weren't able to get assistance through other federal programs like the Paycheck Protection Program, which infused about $9.3 billion into the state via 73,430 loans.
Companies that haven't tried to get that money are still being encouraged to do so, he said.
"We encourage you to continue to do so because there is still $189 billion available through the Paycheck Protective Program at the federal government level," Schellinger said. "It's a quick process and the money is made available very quickly."
Indiana has also received more than 5,000 Economic Injury Distance Loans totaling more than $445.5 million and more than 38,000 loan advances totaling $136.6 million.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said the new small business grant program will be both a "lifeline" and "bridge" to companies to help them survive and get back to business in the Indiana economy.
Grants information will be available soon online at Indiana "Back on Track" reopening website backontrack.in.gov.
Along with small businesses, Luke Bosso, chief of staff for the Indiana Economic Development Corp., announced $10 million in new grant programs aimed at manufacturing throughout this year.
That will include funding of about $3 million for manufacturing startup grants, $4 million in readiness grants to modernize operations and another $3 million to provide lab space and state-of-the-art equipment for training purposes.
Bosso also announced it had filled approximately 25,550 requests from Indiana businesses needing personal protective equipment from the state's stockpile.
Businesses who are having trouble obtaining those items can apply to the Indiana Economic Development Corp. for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.