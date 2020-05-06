ORLAND — Miller Poultry resumed production Tuesday after a one-day shutdown as a precautionary measure while awaiting COVID-19 testing results for its employees, the company announced.
As it turned out, 136 out of 791 employees tested — or 17% — were positive for COVID-19, the company announced Wednesday morning.
"It is also important to recognize that well over 85% of these positives were asymptomatic prior to testing and still today are having no clinical symptoms," said information presented by the management team at Miller.
High numbers of meat processing plant workers who test positive are asymptomatic, said information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The positive results at Miller are low compared to what some other meat processors across the country are experiencing. At one pork plant in Perry, Iowa, 58% of its workers tested positive for COVID-19.
"This shows that the many preventative measures that were put in place weeks ago along with the additional PPE are working," the Miller statement said.
Miller tested all of its employees in a massive operation administered by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, on Friday and Saturday.
Since the initial outbreak was discovered nearly two weeks ago, many measures were put in place. Those included sanitation measures, including constant cleaning and disinfecting of high touch areas, as well as regular disinfectant fogging. Many interventions have been put in place including personal protection equipment, temperature checks and social distancing enhancements.
The CDC on Friday released data from a study of COVID-19 cases among U.S. workers in 115 meat and poultry processing facilities that were reported by 19 states, not including Indiana. Almost half of approximately 2,200 workers at a Tyson packing plant in Cass County have tested positive for COVID-19.
Among approximately 130,000 workers at the facilities in the 19 states studied, 4,913 cases and 20 deaths occurred, the CDC report said. Factors potentially affecting risk for infection include difficulties with workplace physical distancing and hygiene and crowded living and transportation conditions. The results in this study showed COVID-19 as high as 18.2%, but it didn't include some Iowa plants that had significantly higher results.
Miller Poultry's production was back to 70% of normal capacity on Tuesday. The company will follow that schedule through Saturday. Full production is to resume on Monday as long as many employees who are currently in quarantine are able to return to work, said Kevin Diehl, vice president of plant operations.
"We will continue to be transparent with future updates to our valued employees and the community we serve," the company statement said.
The positive results could significantly impact the numbers of COVID-19 positive cases throughout northeast Indiana. Miller's employees hail from numerous counties in Indiana and Michigan. Positive cases are registered by the Indiana State Department of Health by county of residence.
Miller has employees from Steuben, LaGrange, Elkhart, DeKalb, Noble and Allen counties in Indiana, and Branch and St. Joseph counties in Michigan.
