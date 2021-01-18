INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana still hasn't seen an increase in flu activity, as flu remains at baseline lows the state has seen consistently so far this season.
The Indiana State Department of Health rated flu activity across the state as "minimal" again for the week ended Jan. 9, the 15th week so far this season the state has been tracking influenza.
The state logged 463 reports of "influenza-like illness" at its sentinel sites across the state during the week. That takes Indiana's season total to 8,869 total incidents across the 15 weeks. Three people have died from flu this year, with no new deaths during the reporting week.
Flu numbers continue to run below well what's typical for this time of year and have remained mostly flat across the first three months of surveillance.
State health officials have noted that interventions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as masking, social distancing and staying home when one’s ill are also likely to have beneficial impacts in reducing the spread of influenza.
The state reported 1.05% of all visits to outpatient facilities were for influenza-like illnesses, which is historically low compared to the past four years. In the past four years, flu activity has run from about 2% in the best year to as high as 7% in the worst year.
Flu cases typically start rising in December and then stay at higher levels throughout January, February and March before dropping off as warmer weather returns.
That hasn't happened this year, with Indiana staying right around that 1% mark every week this season so far.
The percentage of influenza reports at urgent cares and hospital emergency rooms also remains low at 1%. That's below the previous four years, which have ranged from 1.5-5.5% depending on the year.
The state has not identified any particular strains of flu through testing at the Indiana State Department of Health lab yet this year, although specimen testing numbers are lower than in previous years as the state has been primarily focused on fighting COVID-19 this season.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
