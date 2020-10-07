INDIANAPOLIS — Total new cases of COVID-19 surged over 1,200 as of Wednesday’s statewide report, the highest total ever for the midweek tally as cases and positivity returns continue trending upward.
According to Wednesday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state added 1,281 new cases of COVID-19.
That’s the highest-ever total for a Wednesday, far surpassing the previous record mark of 953, which was set last Wednesday.
The case count came on more than 21,000 total tests, closer to what the state has been testing on average recently, but still meant a positivity return of 5.97%, the eighth day of the last 10 that the rate has been over 5%.
State health officials have said 5% is a benchmark for positivity they’d like to remain under, but results for the last week and more have been above that level as cases have risen to new records recently.
With the sharp rise in cases early this week, when numbers are usually lower before posting higher figures toward the weekend, it’s likely an indicator that Indiana may again set new all-time highs by Friday/Saturday as it did last week when case counts rose over 1,400 on a single day.
The state recorded 16 deaths on Wednesday, down after logging 30 deaths on Tuesday for the first time since June, but still a little above the September daily average.
The new statewide county metrics map posted Wednesday showed that Indiana lost ground as a whole, with higher new case counts and increase positivity rates in many counties across the state. Southwest Indiana is a notable hotspot right now, although more counties around northern and east-central regions also saw upticks in COVID-19 activity over the last week.
On Wednesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said recent increases in cases as well as increases in hospitalizations and deaths are occurring as the virus is simply chaining to more people and, therefore, also getting to more vulnerable populations despite efforts for them to protect themselves by limiting contact with other people.
Recent outbreaks in nursing homes again are another symptom of wider spread, as the virus has more opportunities to find its way into facilities likely carried by a worker or visitor who picked it up in the community without realizing it.
“Our elderly individuals that are doing their very best to be secluded, to not go out, to not be in contact with this virus … they are going to be at higher risk for those infections,” Box said of the recent rise in hospitalizations and deaths.
Locally, counties in the four-county area saw larger increases in new cases in Wednesday’s report.
Noble and DeKalb counties both added 10 cases, while Steuben County was up eight and LaGrange County added seven new cases.
No new deaths were reported on Wednesday after both LaGrange and Steuben counties had new deaths show up in their Tuesday figures.
Noble County remains at 32 deaths overall, followed by LaGrange County at 12, DeKalb County at 11 and Steuben County at nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.