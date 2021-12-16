INDIANAPOLIS — The local area remains painted in red ratings representing high spread of COVID-19 as the statewide picture remained much the same as a week ago.
While some counties have changed between orange and red ratings, the overall numbers barely changed.
This week, 45 counties are rated red for very high spread of the virus, compared to 46 a week ago. As for counties at the next highest level, orange, there were 46 this week after 45 a week ago. Only one county remains yellow for moderate spread of the virus and no counties are blue representing low spread, the fourth-straight week that's been the case.
LaGrange, Steuben, Noble and DeKalb counties all remained red for another week, making it the fourth week that all four were rated red at the same time.
LaGrange County has been red for seven weeks while DeKalb County has been at that highest rating for six consecutive weeks.
LaGrange County saw cases spike this week but positivity has improved — although still remains second-highest among Indiana's 92 counties. Cases were up to 416 per 100,000 from 297 per 100,000 a week ago, but positivity fell to 21.88% from 25.51%.
In Steuben County, cases were up again, hitting 696 per 100,000 from 644 a week ago, but positivity improved to 17% from 21.83% last week.
Noble County has cases fall a bit to 626 per 100,000 from 779 per 100,000 last week, while positivity was about the same at 17.88% as compared to 17.8% a week ago.
In DeKalb County, cases stayed very high at 770 per 100,000, but down a little from 791 per 100,000 a week ago. Positivity decreased a little to 20.58% from 20.9% the week prior.
Indiana has been suffering its latest surge, which started around the beginning of November, but there are signs that maybe this latest upward shock has stalled and perhaps peaked.
Average daily cases have come down slightly as compared to the first week of December, but still remain high very high with Indiana averaging about 4,500 new positives per day.
Although cases have plateaued slightly over the last week, hospitalization numbers have not, with Indiana surging past 3,000 total patients in care for COVID-19 across the state.
Deaths also remain elevated, with about 35 Hoosiers per day dying of COVID-19.
County-level ratings show that northern Indiana is much worse off at the moment than the southern half of the state.
Only 15 of the 45 counties rated red are located south of Indianapolis and, aside from a regional hot area in southwest Indiana, most of the southern half of the state is sitting in orange.
Likewise, most of the northern half of the state, outside of a cutout in north-central Indiana, remains in red.
Just over 51% of all Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, making Indiana one of the least-vaccinated states in the U.S.
Northeast Indiana remains one of the least-vaccinated regions in our low-vaccinated state, with local counties trailing to statewide average widely. Steuben County has about 43% vaccination rate, while Noble and DeKalb counties are both below 40% and LaGrange County is lowest in the state at just about 21.5%.
Indiana's statistics continue to show that vaccinated individuals are less likely to contract the virus and, if they do happen to suffer a breakthrough, are significantly less likely to be hospitalized or die as compared to an unvaccinated person who picks up the virus.
