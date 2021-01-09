INDIANAPOLIS — Five more people have died of COVID-19 in the four-county area as of Saturday's statewide report.
Two deaths were recorded in DeKalb County, two in Steuben County and one in LaGrange County.
In DeKalb County, which leads the area with 62 deaths all time, had deaths on Saturday, Jan. 2 and Friday, according to the state report. The deaths were both people in their 60s, according to demographic information from the state.
To date, DeKalb County has had seven deaths among people in their 60s, 19 deaths of patients in their 70s and 36 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
The deaths are the first two for DeKalb County in 2021.
In Steuben County, which continues to tally new deaths frequently since mid-December, the two new deaths occurred on Thursday and Friday and were both people in their 70s.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in their 40s, seven have been people in their 60s, 10 deaths have been people in their 70s and 21 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Steuben County had zero deaths between Dec. 1-17, but has now posted 19 deaths in the three weeks since, sitting at 39 all-time.
In LaGrange County, the county's 60th death all time came on Thursday and was a person 80 years old or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, six deaths among people in their 60s, 18 among people in their 70s and 34 people who were 80 or older.
LaGrange County had a notable death this past week as Commissioner Larry Miller, 69, died Wednesday after he had returned home from battling a serious case of COVID-19. The state has not reported a death from LaGrange County for Wednesday, so it's unclear at this time whether Miller's case has not appeared yet or if it is not being counted as attributable to COVID-19 since his death occurred after he had recovered enough to return home.
Noble County was the only local county not to report a new death on Saturday, remaining at 56 all-time.
The five local deaths came on a day the state logged another 74 deaths. So far in January, the state is averaging 76 deaths per day, slightly down from a 79-per-day average in December.
On Saturday, Indiana totaled 5,966 new cases reported which is up compared to the previous three Saturday numbers. The case count did come on a higher-than-average testing number of 56,000 total tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 10.64%, a little lower than recent days.
Indiana is still normalizing its daily case and testing numbers coming out of the Christmas and New Year's weeks when numbers dropped as testing sites shuttered and people enjoyed the holidays.
Case numbers are similar compared to what they were the last full week before Christmas Dec. 13-19. Numbers were a little lower at the beginning of this week compared to that period but were higher at the end of the week.
State health officials have been concerned that numbers may start climbing again post-holidays if people weren't cautious during holiday gatherings, which could have allowed COVID-19 to chain through households.
Hospitalizations across the state did tick down to 2,678 total patients, which is slightly above where they were a week ago on Jan. 1 after a short-term increase and following drop.
Hospitalizations overall have been in slow decline since a record peak on Nov. 30, but have not deflated nearly as quickly as they rose around the state.
In northeast Indiana, hospital numbers have come down more quickly than the state as a whole, dropping from 448 on Dec. 1 to 250 as of this weekend, which is where the region was approximately at the first week of November.
The area still has room to improve — prior to the late-fall surge in cases around the state, northeast Indiana hospitals were generally caring for around 75-100 COVID-19 patients on any given day, plus or minus, so the region is still seeing more than double what was normal prior to October/November.
In the four-county area, case counts continue to climb at a rate of more than 100 per day combined.
Noble and Steuben counties both added 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while DeKalb County was up 27 and LaGrange County added 17.
From Saturday to Saturday, Noble County added 263 cases over the week, Steuben County increased 214 cases, DeKalb County was up 209 and LaGrange County added 94.
All of those weekly totals were up compared to the totals for the week prior, although that week's numbers were low because of reduced testing coming out of Christmas and going into and including New Year's.
Noble County's and Steuben County's weekly totals were about 30 cases higher, DeKalb County was up about 70 cases and LaGrange County's numbers were up 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.