INDIANAPOLIS — Over the next two weeks, Indiana is aiming to dramatically boost its testing capability via the help of 50 new testing sites being set up through OptumServe Health Service.
That will include a National Guard armory in Angola, which should be up and running within one week.
Once up and running, Indiana can have the capability to run up to an additional 30,000 tests per week.
Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver outlined a new major expansion in testing that will take place over the next two weeks.
OptumServe by Logistics Health will be aiming to open 50 new testing sites around Indiana over the next two weeks with the directive to test symptomatic people, people who had close contacts with someone who had COVID-19 and residents of congregant residential areas.
This firm has set up similar testing capacity in California and will now be moving into Indiana.
Tests will be done via a nasopharyngeal swab — a deep swab that goes all the way to the back of the nasal cavity and collects a sample from the area just above where the mouth meets the esophagus — and test results should be available within 48 hours.
No one will be charged for testing and insurance is not a requirement. People with insurance should bring their information if seeking testing.
Registration for testing will be conducted online but also available via a call-in line.
Weaver said OptumServe will set up 50 sites within the next two weeks, but 20 sites will be opened within the next week at Indiana National Guard armories, which includes the armory at 904 N. Williams St., Angola.
The next nearest National Guard locations to northeast Indiana will be either in Elkhart or Huntington.
Once completely implemented, the state will have another 30,000-test-per-week capacity. Currently the state can process about 6,000 per day — 42,000 per week — maximum, so the expansion would be a considerable upgrade.
The new sites would also address a recent concern indicated by Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box about testing being available around the state. While the state has capacity to test many people, the testing isn’t always as readily available in more rural and remote parts of the state.
Making inroads to every region and have testing available would accomplish a main goal for the state in the weeks ahead.
Testing will be a major focus moving forward as the state looks toward reopening to more normal business.
While the stay-at-home order has helped to flatten the rate of infections, controlling coronavirus in the future will rely heavily on being able to identify and isolate new cases and contacts.
In order to do that, quick identification of symptoms and testing and then contact tracing — determining who was in close contact with a patient and then testing or quarantining them — will help to control future transmission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.