LAGRANGE — As confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to climb across the area, most municipalities have shut down their town and county parks.
The gates at Maple Wood Nature Center are drawn shut and locked. A sign on the gate tells visitors the park is closed indefinitely, another victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
In fact, all LaGrange County Parks Department parks are closed — Dallas Lake Park, Delt Church Park, Maple Wood Nature Center, LaGrange County Nature Preserve, Pine Knob Park, the David Rogers Memorial Park. So are the LaGrange Town Park, the Shipshewana Town Park, Topeka’s East and West parks, all are closed.
In a release issued by the LaGrange County Parks Department, it said that “recent developments in the proximity of the COVID-19 virus, public parks have been identified as a likely transmission source for virus cross-contamination.”
Mark Eagleson, the LaGrange town manager, said the town closed the parks last week in accordance with the way the town interpreted orders issued by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. Eagleson said LaGrange doesn’t have the manpower or the cleaning supplies required to routinely clean playground equipment to ensure its safety during the pandemic.
For up to date details on the status of LaGrange County Parks, the parks department is asking patrons to follow its LaGrange County Parks Department page on Facebook or check for updates and new information at lagrangecountyparks.org.
