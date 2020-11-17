LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Health Officer Dr. Tony Pechin offered up some pretty straightforward and sobering advice about the latest surge of COVID-19 cases in the area — the virus that causes COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon.
“There is just some much going around right now,” he explained.
The virus is now entrenched in the community, spreading from person to person via community spread. Pechin said when Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb moved the state to Stage 5 of his COVID-19 reopening plan, many people stopped wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. That, he said, is a decision that is now returning to haunt many of those people.
“People decided we were in a safe zone and decided they didn’t have to be careful anymore,” he said. “People just don’t seem to realize just how deadly this can be, I don’t know why they don’t understand that.”
Pechin said he couldn’t even count the number of new cases that sprung up in LaGrange County without looking at his notes first.
“We’ve had a lot,” he said, “and I guarantee you we’re going to be seeing a lot more.”
Pechin admitted he’s frustrated many people still aren’t taking the coronavirus seriously.
“I want people to think,” he explained. “Number one, we have a huge number of people that still don't believe this is real and don't think they need to do anything about it. They still think this is just a mild cold and it will go away, and it's not, especially for a small number of younger people and a bigger number of middle-aged and the elderly. For them, it's a very serious problem. And what people do and how people behave matters. And so it's it what everyone has been harping on, wearing a mask in public and being around people they aren't sure are safe. It’s not complicated.”
Pechin said despite the dangers, local health department officials are seeing larger and larger gatherings around the community, which just contributes to the spread of the disease.
“We’re seeing larger and larger gathering again and people aren’t wearing masks. People are spending time in small, confined spaces with other people they don’t know, and that’s how people get sick,” he explained.
With the Thanksgiving holiday around the corner, Pechin said he’s talking to his private practice patients and encouraging them to skip the big family gathering.
"I've been talking to them about innovating, creating a Thanksgiving that safe," he said. "And you can do that by limiting the number of people you're with, by improving ventilation in whatever facility you’re having dinner, doing as much outdoors a possible, wearing masks around each other, and if you’re a senior citizen, I’m recommending you not have Thanksgiving at all.”
As the winter continues to get colder, and people spend more and more time in smaller spaces inside, Pechin said people have to be careful in order to stay safe.
“I think for the next three or four months, people have got to go back to the same attitude we had back in March, where people were being careful, and the only reason people were going out of their homes was to groceries. Not going to bars, not going to restaurants, not getting together with a bunch of people at a party. Those things need to stop. We're not going to stop the disease behaving like that. That's what this disease needs us to do. This disease needs us to all come together so it can spread itself and we're facilitating that. So we need to go back to the attitude we had at the beginning of March. If we do that, the numbers will go way down and people will not be dying like they are now, and we won't have our hospitals overwhelmed.”
Pechin said the stakes are simply too high.
"If we continue to do exactly what we're doing, in the middle of December, after this virus has had another chance to spread and cause disease after Thanksgiving, we will have overrun our hospitals," he explained. "And then we'll have no choice but to close everything down. So people either hold it down by themselves by wearing masking and social distancing, or the government is going to have to close things down.”
Pechin added he doesn’t understand why people aren’t listening to health care officials.
“This is serious,” he added. “Doctors usually aren’t coming out and telling people they need to do something unless they really feel the need to do that. This is serious. There’s no doubting the science. We have to understand the science. And we have a virus that likes to spread. We have a whole lot of people wandering around asymptomatic spreading the virus. People just don't understand how this virus works."
