ANGOLA — Nursing homes have perhaps the most vulnerable population during the coronavirus pandemic, and at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation, Angola, instead of panicking, the staff are doing everything they can to make sure residents continue to receive the best quality care.
Administrator Dee Smallman said that one of the hardest parts of the coronavirus pandemic has been keeping spirits up in both staff and residents alike.
“We know what steps to take for everything,” Smallman said. “We started early, before the mandates, and that has been our salvation, has helped put our staff minds at ease.”
Transparency has played a big role in the facility.
Smallman said being transparent with the staff and families, keeping them informed of what’s going on inside has helped build trust that has kept minds at least a little bit at ease.
“You have to build trust, be transparent,” she said. “We’re letting staff know if someone is tested and the results. Our families think we walk on water, and we do.”
Families of residents, she said, have been really supportive through everything. The facility is closed to guests right now to minimize the in and out, so families haven’t been able to physically come and visit their loved ones.
Tanya McHenney, a registered nurse on the dementia wing, said to help keep families in the loop the facility has turned to FaceTime videos, window visits and sending photos to families to let them know that their loved ones are still doing good.
“We see our families are worried,” McHenney said. “We’ve put a good plan into place.”
Smallman said they’re also providing updates on the facility’s Facebook page, including if a case of COVID-19 makes its way into the facility.
So far, it has not, and for that, they are grateful.
“People need to know this is a tough industry,” Smallman said. “We can’t just leave our people and do things via telehealth.”
Dr. Jonathan Alley is the medical director for the facility and still makes face-to-face visits when his services are needed.
He is coming in wearing his personal protective equipment, but feels he needs to be physically present in the facility, not just treating using telemedicine, said Smallman.
Typically, Northern Lakes has activities for residents to keep them active and their minds sharp. Those activities have continued, minus any that require leaving the facility, with a few modifications.
“We’ve been able to do races down the halls, hallway bingo, have baby chicks visit, mind games to keep their minds sharp and occupied,” Smallman said.
They even got a window visit from a pony named Ben recently thanks to Lisa and Kyra Freed.
“We’re able to do a lot still, just in the hallways and six feet apart,” Smallman said. “When the weather is nice, we’re outside.”
Theresa Snyder, a licensed practical nurse in the facility, said staff have really come together during this time to talk one another down if someone is anxious and to keep residents and one another happy.
“We’re like a family here,” she said.
Smallman said she can’t say enough good about her staff and how understanding they have been through everything.
“If we implement something, they do it no questions asked,” she said. “I can’t say enough about how understanding and outstanding they have been.”
Wanda Schroeder, a licensed practical nurse at the facility said as fearful as the community is about COVID-19, the biggest fear for many of the staff is what if they are the one to bring it into the facility without realizing they are carrying it.
“We have to protect our people,” she said.
Smallman agreed, saying nobody wants to be the one to bring in the virus. But, she is confident that her staff are following social distancing and wearing their PPE when they have to go out for essentials.
When everything goes back to normal, she said, the plan is to have a huge family reunion cookout to celebrate families being back together again.
