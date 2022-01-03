INDIANAPOLIS — December was a month of ups and downs when it came to COVID-19, with 2021 closing out on the wrong kind of note.
Indiana closed out 2021 on the start of a new uptick, with COVID-19 activity running near its historical high points as the virus continues to savage the state's unvaccinated population and a new variant is on the cusp of gripping the state more widely.
November 2021 was a surge month for Indiana, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths rising for the entire 30-day period.
December saw that surge peak after about the first week of the month, followed by virus activity dropping slightly, but not by much, creating a new plateau. That small bit of progress was short-lived, however, as activity started turning upward again just before Christmas and has continued upward through the new year.
Indiana averaged about 5,023 cases per day across the month of December, an 83% increase from the 2,752 per day average in November.
Hospitalizations rose from 2,317 on Dec. 1 to a peak of 3,052 patients in treatment on Dec. 16. The census dropped slightly for about the next week, but rose into the end of the year to 3,056 as of Dec. 29.
Deaths were also up sharply on the month, increasing to an average of 49 per day, a 75% increase from 28 deaths per day average for the month of November.
In 29 days in December — the state didn't report figures over the New Year's holiday weekend — Indiana reported more than 1,400 deaths, making it the third most deadly month of the pandemic, topped only by December 2020 and January 2021.
The four-county area closed out 2021 with 448 deaths all-time in the local counties and saw weekly increases in their death tolls throughout December.
As the month closed, state officials warned that the start of 2022 may be "very bleak," with activity already at near-record highs stressing the health care system and then new omicron variant of the virus knocking on the state's door.
Although omicron has been shown so far to be no more deadly than previous strains of the virus — and may even be less severe than the currently dominant delta variant — the new strain is extremely infectious and is likely to lead to a pile of new cases and additional hospitalizations early in the year.
Indiana closed out the year with about 52.4% of all Hoosiers fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which represented about a 1.5 percentage point increase across the month. Most of that increase was due to children age 5-11 completing their two-shot regimen, adding them to the fully vaccinated total.
The state closed out the year seeing most of its new COVID-19 impact falling on those who are unvaccinated. Approximately 80% of Hoosiers being hospitalized for COVID-19 and dying from it were from the less than half of the population that hasn't been vaccinated.
Statewide statistics showed through 2021 that vaccinated Hoosiers were less likely to contract the virus in the first place and, even if they did suffer a breakthrough, were far less likely to be hospitalized or die as compared to unvaccinated individuals.
State health officials continue to stress that vaccination is the easiest and best option for Hoosiers hoping to prevent a COVID-19 illness.
Although medical professionals have new drugs and treatments available to treat people who have contracted the virus, those new medicines remain in short supply compared to overwhelming demand. State health leaders have said people should not expect to get those therapeutics if they get sick and instead should aim to prevent infection outright via use of vaccines.
