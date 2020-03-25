FREMONT — Rep. Denny Zent spent his career in healthcare as an endodontist.
As such, he knows the hardships faced by healthcare workers who are putting in extra hours and dealing with caring for people without the available resources necessary due to shortages caused by COVID-19.
Zent, of Angola, also has praise for the work being done at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital under the leadership of Connie McCahill, president and CEO, and Dr. Todd Rumsey, chief of staff.
“They’re pretty much on top of things, as much as they can be,” Zent said on Tuesday.
But, as Hoosiers are faced with a statewide shutdown order by Gov. Eric Holcomb — a wise decision in Zent’s mind — the only places in common where people can go is the grocery store or the pharmacy.
And those are two industries whose workers’ safety Zent fears for.
Zent would like people to be less social when they’re in checkout lines. Sure, some stores have put X marks in tape on floors to remind people to keep at a safe distance.
But it’s when people end up checking out, talking with a checkout person, that is concerning. When people talk, they most always emit a spray of saliva, whether visible or not, Zent said. Even if the spray doesn’t end up in the face of the checkout person, it could end up on the conveyor belt that carries products and will possibly be touched by the next person in line.
If people in line would speak less and possibly wear protective gear, even if it is a scarf or kerchief, it could help protect store employees who are working so hard to make sure people have the food they need to get by the shutdown.
“Be considerate of them,” Zent said. “Maybe when you go into a confined area like (the checkout line) at some point keep your vapor to yourself. Those poor checkout people are being exposed all the time.”
Healthcare professionals and first responders, Zent said, know how to protect themselves in times such as these. And they have the proper gear — hopefully — to prevent the spread of toxins. Grocery store checkout staff are not as lucky or possibly trained.
There might not be enough masks to protect everyone, but people should be kind enough to find some means of covering themselves when they go through the checkout line, Zent says.
Aldi announced on Wednesday that protective barriers were being installed at checkout lanes to protect workers.
In addition, many stores are providing customers with the means of cleaning their hands when entering their facilities. People need to take whatever means possible to keep their hands clean and cover their coughs and sneezes.
If you are ill, or have symptoms of illness, order your groceries for delivery or have a neighbor do your shopping.
