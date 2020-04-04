AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County Board of Directors has established a fund to begin addressing the rapidly developing situation in the community as a result of COVID-19.
The nonpermanent fund will be used to mobilize grant dollars for community organizations affected by the virus, and the foundation is actively listening to local entities to understand current needs.
Community donors are encouraged to assist in this effort to support local nonprofits by donating to the Dekalb County Disaster Response Fund. Donations can be made online through the website at cfdekalb.org/giving/#donate or by sending a check to CFDC, P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706. Please note DeKalb County Disaster Response Fund via the website or with the donation.
CFDC is open to collaborating with other funders and learning more about ways to make resources available to community needs. Contact the CFDC office at 925-0311 or email foundation executive director and CEO Tanya Young, at tyoung@cfdekalb.org with questions.
