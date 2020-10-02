INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben County has recorded its eighth death from COVID-19 on a day when Indiana also set a new all-time high for new cases.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health's Friday daily report, the death in Steuben County occurred on Sept. 26. It's the first death in the county since Sept. 5.
Demographic information for Steuben County is still suppressed despite the county being over five deaths, so details about the age or gender of the patient is unknown.
Of Steuben County's eight deaths, one has been a person in their 60s, two have been people in their 70s and five have been people 80 years old or older.
Between March and late August, Steuben County had just three deaths, but then lost four residents in less than two weeks between Aug. 27 and Sept. 5, a time period when the four-county area was experiencing multiple deaths.
Steuben County's case count has been rising at a faster rate than the state recently, with the county's overall numbers increased 120 cases in September, a 43% increase. Indiana's case count as a whole changed 27.4% in the same period.
Statewide, Friday represented a new record high for one-day case counts for the state. And positivity is up, too, as Indiana is seeing a recent increase in cases after a long plateau in its numbers.
As of Friday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana added 1,464 new cases of COVID-19, the biggest one-day amount ever.
That topped the previous high point of 1,262 on Sept. 11, however that total came with the caveat that a new lab was on-boarded that day, resulting in the addition of a large one-time dump of data.
The new record comes a day after the state posted more than 1,100 cases on Thursday, the highest-ever Thursday total to date.
Testing numbers were very high at more than 27,000 processed, but even still the new case count being at record highs resulted in a positivity rate of 5.38%, the fourth time in the last five days positivity has topped 5%.
The 5% threshold is a benchmark for Indiana, with state health officials wanting to see the state under that mark long term.
The recent uptick, although likely too recent to be attributed to Indiana's move to Stage 5, full reopening, in its Back on Track plan on Sept. 26, is coming at an inopportune after state leaders cleared the way for full capacity and bigger gatherings across the state.
Indiana also recorded 11 deaths on Friday, down a little from recent days but still the ninth day in the last 10 to have double-digit death numbers.
Locally, case counts are also up by bigger numbers on Friday.
Steuben County added 14 new cases a day after it added 13 cases on Thursday. DeKalb County increased 10 cases and Noble County was up nine. LaGrange County had a smaller increase of three cases on Friday.
No other deaths were reported in the four-county area. Noble County remains at 32 all-time, while DeKalb and LaGrange counties have 11, according to the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.