INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana closed out 2020 with the lowest flu numbers its seen in years.
Flu activity remained "minimal" in the week ended Dec. 26, the final reporting week of 2020 and the 13th overall week of the state's flu surveillance.
Statewide there were 429 new reports of "influenza-like illness" at monitoring sites, accounting for 1.08% of visits during the week.
In total, there have been 7,935 reports of influenza like illness over the 13 weeks.
The 1.08% is the lowest percentage in the last five years. In the previous four years, flu activity has typically started to spike at the end of December, running between 3-8% of all doctor visits depending on the year.
State health officials have noted that interventions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as masking, social distancing and staying home when you’re ill are also to likely have beneficial impacts in reducing the spread of influenza.
Flu numbers had been on par with previous years for the first two months of surveillance, but while activity usually picks up in December in other years, it hasn't this year, remaining mostly flat.
The percentage of urgent care and emergency room visits for influenza-like illness as the primary complaint is also lower than past years at 1.02%. That's also the lowest in recent history, but not as much of an outlier as that rate has run around 1.5-5% depending on the year.
The state has recorded three deaths from flu so far this year, which is within normal range for this time of year. There were two deaths at the end of 2016; 25 at the end of 2017; three at the end of 2018; and nine at the end of 2019, for comparison.
The Indiana State Department of Health is receiving and testing fewer specimens for influenza strains than in a typical year. Normally the state has processed more than 100-plus to 200-plus or more samples to look for particular flu strains at this point. So far this year, however, the state has tested 28 samples, all of which were negative for flu virus.
Lab testing has been a lower priority this year as the state lab and other labs around the state have been more focused on the more widespread, more dangerous COVID-19 virus.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
