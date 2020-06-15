INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana passed 40,000 total known cases of COVID-19 on Monday as local cases continue to rise and DeKalb County recorded its third death.
After its first known case of COVID-19 on March 6, Indiana passed 10,000 cases by April 17, then crossed 20,000 cases on May 4, the first day the state emerged from it’s weeks-long stay-at-home order.
Indiana crossed 30,000 cases on May 22 before cresting the 40,000 level Monday.
The good news, however, is that the state’s new infection is slowing, even as testing has greatly expanded. After taking 42 days to hit 10,000 cases — in part because testing was so limited that the ability to find cases was severely hampered — it took just 17 and 18 days each to log another 10,000 each.
Since then, it’s been 24 days, even as the state is running more and more tests daily.
Locally, however, northeast Indiana has been surging over the past three and a half weeks, with Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben, Elkhart, Allen and Kosciusko counties combining to account for about 3-in-10 of the new cases since the state hit the 30,000 mark.
LaGrange County continues to see significant growth in cases, with the county added 21 new cases Sunday and another 10 on Monday.
After logging just 60 cases through Memorial Day, LaGrange County has since recorded 217 more, leading to the county health department issuing a mandate Monday that residents must wear masks while in public places and places where 6 feet of social distancing can’t be maintained.
Last week, LaGrange County Health Officer Dr. Tony Pechin said ongoing laxness in safety precautions has led to the virus establishing itself in the community, especially among Amish households where the virus appears to be quickly transmitting.
Elsehwere in the region, DeKalb County’s numbers continue to rise, adding 18 more cases over the weekend to now surpass Steuben County as third in the four-county area.
DeKalb County also logged its third death, the second in less than a week after the county had its second death on Thursday.
Noble County saw another 14 cases added to its total. While still the county in the northeast corner with the most cases, increases in LaGrange County have been outpacing Noble and if trends continue its northern neighbor will overtake it within the next week or two.
Noble County had a big lead over its neighbors due to nursing home outbreaks in April and May that added big numbers to the local count. Three nursing homes have had at least one known case.
Statewide, 264 long-term care facilities have had at least one case, with 164 having at least one death.
Nursing home patients have accounted for about 48% of the state’s total deaths, but only about 12% of the state’s total cases.
