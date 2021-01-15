INDIANAPOLIS — Noble County recorded a new COVID-19 death on Friday but it comes amid a continuing streak this week of improving numbers statewide.
Indiana's case counts and positivity rates have continued to look much better recently, while severe cases requiring hospitalization and daily deaths have continued to drop, too.
But the human toll of COVID-19 hasn't ended yet, as Noble County logged its 57th death of all-time. The death occurred on Wednesday and was a person 80 years old or older, according to demographic information from the state.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with five people in their 60s, 13 people in their 70s and 36 at 80 or older.
It's the second death in Noble County in 2021, but deaths across the four-county area have slowed significantly since turn of the new year.
No other deaths were reported in the four-county area. DeKalb County remains at 63 all-time, followed by LaGrange County at 61 and Steuben County at 40.
The state reported 42 deaths on Friday, again running below the monthly average. The state is averaging 64 deaths per day so far in January, which is down from 79 per day average in December but still higher than 45 per day in November.
Statewide, Friday represented the fourth consecutive day of better-looking COVID-19 numbers as cases were lower than recent weeks and positivity was down, too.
The state recorded 4,666 new cases on Friday, the lowest total on a Friday since Nov. 6. That continues a trend of lower-than-recent totals this week as case counts have continued dropping around the state since peaks in November and December.
The statewide case count came on a strong testing total of nearly 57,000 tests, leading to a positivity result of 8.22% for the day, the fourth-straight day of sub-10% positivity. The last time the state strung together four days under 10% were wrapped around the Halloween holiday.
Hospitalization numbers consider their streak of improvement, too, with total patients across the state dropping to 2,432 overall. That marks eight consecutive days of drops in the hospital census. Patient numbers are still more than double what they were prior to the late 2020 spike, but have come down more than a thousand patients since peaking on Nov. 30.
Locally, case count increases were on the smaller side again as activity has slowed locally as it has statewide.
Noble County recorded 24 new cases, DeKalb County added 21 and Steuben County increased 19 cases. LaGrange County upped its count by just eight cases.
